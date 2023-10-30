Max Verstappen breaks his own record after winning the Mexican Grand Prix

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Oct 2023 • 1:03

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

A 16th chequered flag of the current 2023 Formula 1 campaign saw Max Verstappen break his own record for the number of wins in one season.

The three-time Dutch world champion was simply unbeatable as he totally dominated the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this Sunday, October 29.

Despite the Red Bull starting in third place behind the Ferrari’s of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz, this season’s stunning form meant that it would only be a matter of time before Verstappen headed the field.

How long did it take Verstappen to hit the front?

It took him just one corner in fact after screaming past Sainz as the lights turned green and then pulling level with the French driver as the braking zone approached.

As the front three negotiated Turn 1, Sergio Perez threw himself into the mix. Racing in front of his home fans, the Mexican Red Bull driver somehow managed to clip LeClerc and his race was over for the day.

Which drivers filled the Top 10 positions?

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton had an excellent drive, finishing second on the podium after starting from sixth on the grid in his Mercedes. As a result, he is now only 20 points adrift of Perez in the championship with three races still to go.

Frenchman Charles LeClerc had to settle for third with his Spanish teammate Sainz beating off the challenge of George Russell’s Mercedes to claim fourth. With just four laps remaining, Russell found himself dropping to sixth after being passed at Turn 6 by Lando Norris in the McLaren. The Brit weaved his way through the field from 19th to grab an impressive finish. Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo crowned a wonderful day by taking seventh in the AlphaTauri, with the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri – another Aussie – finishing eighth. The top 10 was rounded out by the Williams of Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon in the Alpine. The safety car had to be deployed after a red flag was shown when Kevin Magnussen’s Naas crashed into the barriers at high-speed in the Esses after suffering suspension failure on Lap 32. The Dane was uninjured but he would take no further part in the race.