Influential women congregate in Gibraltar

By John Smith • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 17:06

Theresa May on her first day as Prime Minister Credit: Crown Copyright/Tom Evans

Former UK Prime Minister Rt Hon Theresa May MP is another strong and high profile woman due to address the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Lady May will speak on Saturday November 18 at 11am from Grand Battery House and tickets for the event can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi.

Britain’s second Prime Minister who served from 2016 to 2019 and as Home Secretary for six years before that, will share insights from her highly-anticipated book The Abuse of Power.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am delighted that Lady May will be coming to Gibraltar to speak at our prestigious Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival. Lady May is a great friend of Gibraltar who worked very closely with us during her time as both Home Secretary and Prime Minister.”

The Abuse of Power is a searing exposé of injustice and an impassioned call to exercise power for the greater good. Drawing on examples from domestic and international affairs she was personally involved in at the highest level, including Stop and Search and the Salisbury Poisonings, the former Prime Minister argues for a radical rethink in how we approach our politics and public life.

November will see a number of iconic women visiting the Rock and one very famous visitor may well ruffle some Spanish feathers as it has been announced that HRH The Princess Royal in her capacity as patron of the festival, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence will be in Gibraltar on November 17 and 18.

Other women of note attending the Festival which runs from Friday November 17 to Sunday November 19 will be Dame Mary Berry, former Olympic Gold Medal winner, Lady Mary Peters, Queen of Fashion Esme Young, 13-year-old Ukrainian refugee Yeva Skalietska alongside several more worthy female authors.