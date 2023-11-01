Alicante City Launches UK Campaign to Attract Tourists

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 14:11

Campaign 'Alicante City, where summer never ends' takes over the UK! Image: Shutterstock/ AlexDreamliner

THE City of Alicante is set to launch its most extensive promotional campaign to date in the UK. The campaign aims to solidify and boost the British market’s growth. It will coincide with the World Travel Market in London from November 6 to 8 and extend for a month, targeting London, Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

Where Summer Never Ends

The campaign, titled ‘Alicante City, where summer never ends,’ aims to strengthen their primary source market to attract more ‘city break’ and vacation tourists, capitalising on Alicante‘s excellent air connectivity during the autumn and winter seasons.

Campaign Targets London, Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh

The campaign features a total of 175 city buses adorned with Alicante’s imagery and campaign slogan that will circulate in three British cities from November 6 to December 3. Specifically, 50 buses will roam London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, with 25 more in Bristol.

British Market Accounts for 23.36% of Hotel Stays in Alicante

Additionally, 123 digital displays will be visible in central London, and central Manchester. An ad will be published for two months in British Airways’ ‘High Life’ magazine. The British market accounts for 23.36 per cent of hotel stays in Alicante according to the Alicante Provincial Hotel Association (APHA). This reflects the increasing interest of British tourists in the city.

