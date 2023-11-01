San Pedro del Pinatar: A Leader in Sea Turtle Conservation

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 17:06

San Pedro del Pinatar: A Haven for Sea Turtles Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR has taken significant steps to protect the vulnerable loggerhead sea turtles in the region. Recent reports highlight the town’s commitment to environmental conservation through its involvement in the ‘Territorio Tortuga’ (Turtle Territory) project.

Rehabilitating Injured Sea Turtles at El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre

Several loggerhead sea turtles were found with limb injuries, thanks to concerned citizens who reported the cases. These injured turtles were subsequently rehabilitated at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. The President of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, along with the Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Ángela Gaona, the Minister of Environment, and the Deputy Director of the Biodiversity Foundation, have actively supported these efforts.

Working Together to Protect Loggerhead Sea Turtles

‘Territorio Tortuga’ is a project initiated by the Directorate General of Natural Environment to raise environmental awareness about the vulnerability of sea turtles and to educate the public on how to respond when encountering nesting attempts. San Pedro del Pinatar’s commitment to this project reflects its dedication to preserving the rich marine biodiversity and promoting responsible environmental stewardship.

