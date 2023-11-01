Search and rescue operation recovers two survivors and one deceased from shipwreck off coast of Lanzarote

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 18:37

Image of Salvamiento Maritimo Helimer 204 helicopter. Credit: Twitter@salvamentogob

Three people were reported missing off the northern coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands during the early hours of this Wednesday, November 1.

As reported by 112 Canarias, a search and rescue operation was initiated for the crew of the ‘Mai Tai’ sailboat. According to Salvamento Marítimo, an alert informing them of a shipwreck was received at around 1:20 am.

112 immediately deployed a Helimer 204 helicopter from its Las Palmas centre, along with the the Concepción Arenal coastguard and the Lanzarote Fire Department.

Rescatados dos tripulantes de una embarcación encallada al norte de #Lanzarote ➡️ Continúa la búsqueda de un tercer tripulante ➡️ Participan en el dispositivo: helicóptero #GES, @salvamentogob, @guardiacivil y @emergenciaslz Más información ⬇️https://t.co/Siv3rWaddC pic.twitter.com/yKjceSuI8h — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) November 1, 2023

The remains of the boat and one person were quickly located in the water at around 2:40 am by the helicopter crew. The survivor was transferred to the island’s airport.

An ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) was waiting there and its team of medics treated the 52-year-old man for moderate hypothermia, according to the Emergency and Security Coordinating Center (Cecoes).

He was subsequently taken to the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital in the Lanzarote capital of Arrecife. The man confirmed to his rescuers that there had been three individuals on the boat and that they had all gone overboard without a life vest, reported 20minutos.es.

A second man was rescued but a third person was found deceased

Shortly after 4am, Lanzarote Fire Brigade reported the discovery of a second survivor on dry land. The 40-year-old male had suffered moderate hypothermia and multiple contusions. He was transferred in an SUC ambulance to the same hospital as the first man.

Salvamento confirmed that the search for the third crew member continued throughout the morning with the Helimer 204 and the MI21 of the GES operating aerially.

Continuing the search at sea was the Concepción Arenal Coastguard, assisted by the Guardia Civil’s Orotava 5 patrol boat, with the Fire Brigade covering the land search. The lifeless body of a third person was reportedly recovered around midday. It was subsequently flown to Lanzarote Airport for identification to be carried out.

El helicóptero del #GES recupera el cuerpo sin vida de un varón en la zona de búsqueda y lo traslada al Aeropuerto #Lanzarote para su identificación — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) November 1, 2023