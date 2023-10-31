Tragic Holiday Accident Claims Life Of Young Brit In Lanzarote

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 11:28

Stock image of Lanzarote. Credit: JackCo/Shutterstock.com

LAST week a young Scotsman, a pillar in his hometown community, tragically lost his life while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Eighteen-year-old David Alexander, from Clydebank, suffered a fatal fall from a hotel balcony. He was immediately taken to the hospital but sadly didn’t survive, according to the Daily Record

Local authorities in Lanzarote have initiated an investigation into the incident. Reportedly David was visiting Lanzarote with his family when the tragic event happened.

Exemplary Student

David was an accomplished student from the Vale of Leven Academy in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. He had recently embarked on a games development programme at the City of Glasgow College.

Matthew Boyle, Headteacher at Vale of Leven Academy, commented: ‘We are all very shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic and untimely death of our former student.

‘David was a much-loved and respected School Base Champion Award 2021 winner, who was popular with his peers and all of our teachers and support staff. David’s family and friends are very much in our thoughts at this very difficult time,’ he concluded.

Community Volunteer

David was also recognised for his contribution to the community. He was an active member of the social club Golden Friendships and volunteered at West Dunbartonshire Community Foodshare (WDCF).

Jim McLaren, the founder of Golden Friendships, expressed his condolences saying, ‘Sadly David lost his life in a tragic accident in Lanzarote. David was a very popular young man who loved being part of our club. On behalf of Golden Friendships, we would like to offer our condolences to David’s family at this sad time.’

Tributes

The community has come together to remember David fondly. Many have described him as ‘a beautiful boy’, and ‘one in a million’. One individual shared, ‘David was the most kind young man you could ever meet and it was an absolute honour having him in my life.’

Another stated, ‘David was one of the nicest young men I have ever met. We all miss him so so much at the golden friendships club. Love to all the family at this very sad time.’

David’s dedication to academics was unparalleled. He overcame challenges like ASD, ADHD, and Tourette’s syndrome to excel in his studies. He was awarded the John Muir Award and the Junior Park Ranger Award, celebrating his love for the outdoors.

A spokesperson from the City of Glasgow College expressed their grief, ‘We are profoundly saddened by the awful news that David has passed away following an accident on holiday. We send our deepest condolences to David’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.’