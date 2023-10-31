Tragic Holiday Accident Claims Life Of Young Brit In Lanzarote

By John Ensor •
Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 11:28
Stock image of Lanzarote.
Credit: JackCo/Shutterstock.com
LAST week a young Scotsman, a pillar in his hometown community, tragically lost his life while on holiday in Lanzarote.
Eighteen-year-old David Alexander, from Clydebank, suffered a fatal fall from a hotel balcony. He was immediately taken to the hospital but sadly didn’t survive, according to the Daily Record
Local authorities in Lanzarote have initiated an investigation into the incident. Reportedly David was visiting Lanzarote with his family when the tragic event happened.
David was an accomplished student from the Vale of Leven Academy in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. He had recently embarked on a games development programme at the City of Glasgow College.
Matthew Boyle, Headteacher at Vale of Leven Academy, commented: ‘We are all very shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic and untimely death of our former student.
‘David was a much-loved and respected School Base Champion Award 2021 winner, who was popular with his peers and all of our teachers and support staff. David’s family and friends are very much in our thoughts at this very difficult time,’ he concluded.
David was also recognised for his contribution to the community. He was an active member of the social club Golden Friendships and volunteered at West Dunbartonshire Community Foodshare (WDCF).
Jim McLaren, the founder of Golden Friendships, expressed his condolences saying, ‘Sadly David lost his life in a tragic accident in Lanzarote. David was a very popular young man who loved being part of our club. On behalf of Golden Friendships, we would like to offer our condolences to David’s family at this sad time.’
The community has come together to remember David fondly. Many have described him as ‘a beautiful boy’, and ‘one in a million’. One individual shared, ‘David was the most kind young man you could ever meet and it was an absolute honour having him in my life.’
Another stated, ‘David was one of the nicest young men I have ever met. We all miss him so so much at the golden friendships club. Love to all the family at this very sad time.’
David’s dedication to academics was unparalleled. He overcame challenges like ASD, ADHD, and Tourette’s syndrome to excel in his studies. He was awarded the John Muir Award and the Junior Park Ranger Award, celebrating his love for the outdoors.
A spokesperson from the City of Glasgow College expressed their grief, ‘We are profoundly saddened by the awful news that David has passed away following an accident on holiday. We send our deepest condolences to David’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.