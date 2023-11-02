Puzzle Solutions Edition 2000

British woman on Alicante's Orihuela Costa survives horror crash after car drives down wrong lane of N332 Close
02 Nov 2023

Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Feud; 2 Doom; 3 Mesh; 4 Halt; 5 Tear; 6 Reel; 7 Loss; 8 Stub; 9 Buzz; 10 Zinc; 11 Crab; 12 Brow; 13 Wept; 14 Tamp; 15 Parr; 16 Rain. SPINACH

QUICK QUIZ

1 Canasta; 2 The eye; 3 Fifty; 4 Italy; 5 Orange; 6 Upholstery; 7 Timpani; 8 Rays; 9 Washington DC; 10 Pakistan.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Ordinance; 8 Eats; 9 Interpose; 10 So long; 11 Using; 14 Get-up; 15 Deaf; 16 Trams; 18 Nick; 20 Tithe; 21 Snipe; 24 Anklet; 25 Timepiece; 26 Otto; 27 Red setter.
Down: 1 Newsagent; 2 Athletics; 4 Rung; 5 Ideas; 6 Append; 7 Cast; 9 Inapt; 11 Usage; 12 Gentility; 13 Affection; 17 Stone; 19 Kneels; 22 Paint; 23 Side; 24 Ache.

QUICK

Across: 3 Gamma; 9 Eraser; 10 Armada; 11 Tapir; 12 Arid; 15 Middle; 17 Laconic; 19 Sun; 20 Carat; 22 Picks; 24 Lobby; 25 Sewer; 27 Elm; 29 Revenge; 32 Siesta; 34 Loot; 35 Andes; 37 Ardent; 38 Collie; 39 Tents.
Down: 1 Medal; 2 Basic; 3 Get; 4 Arabic; 5 Maim; 6 Arrival; 7 Lands; 8 Haven; 13 Ravioli; 14 Docks; 16 Lumbago; 18 Caber; 21 Towel; 23 Sextant; 26 Reject; 27 Essay; 28 Mends; 30 Noble; 31 Ether; 33 Ante; 36 SOS.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Maceta, 4 Tocar, 8 Dream, 9 Allergy, 10 Abierto, 11 Both, 12 Nut, 14 Otro, 15 Rude, 18 Wet, 21 Lobo, 23 Western, 25 Curtain, 26 Avena, 27 Style, 28 Sorteo.
Down: 1 Medias, 2 Chemist, 3 Tomorrow, 4 Talk, 5 Circo, 6 Rhythm, 7 Jabon, 13 Traslado, 16 Deepest, 17 Slices, 19 Twins, 20 Engaño, 22 Berry, 24 Café.

NONAGRAM

bode, bore, bort, both, doer, dote, doth, hero, hoed, hoer, redo, robe, rode, rote, toed, tore, tort, tote, trod, trot, bored, broth, doeth, doter, erode, horde, orbed, other, otter, robed, throb, throe, torte, toted, toter, troth, bettor, bother, debtor, hereto, hetero, hotbed, hotted, hotter, rotted, teredo, betroth, tetrode, thereto, bothered, BETROTHED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2000

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2000

GOGEN

Gogen 2000

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2000

