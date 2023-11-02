Puzzle Solutions Edition 2000

WORD SPIRAL

1 Feud; 2 Doom; 3 Mesh; 4 Halt; 5 Tear; 6 Reel; 7 Loss; 8 Stub; 9 Buzz; 10 Zinc; 11 Crab; 12 Brow; 13 Wept; 14 Tamp; 15 Parr; 16 Rain. SPINACH

1 Canasta; 2 The eye; 3 Fifty; 4 Italy; 5 Orange; 6 Upholstery; 7 Timpani; 8 Rays; 9 Washington DC; 10 Pakistan.

Across: 3 Ordinance; 8 Eats; 9 Interpose; 10 So long; 11 Using; 14 Get-up; 15 Deaf; 16 Trams; 18 Nick; 20 Tithe; 21 Snipe; 24 Anklet; 25 Timepiece; 26 Otto; 27 Red setter.

Down: 1 Newsagent; 2 Athletics; 4 Rung; 5 Ideas; 6 Append; 7 Cast; 9 Inapt; 11 Usage; 12 Gentility; 13 Affection; 17 Stone; 19 Kneels; 22 Paint; 23 Side; 24 Ache.

Across: 3 Gamma; 9 Eraser; 10 Armada; 11 Tapir; 12 Arid; 15 Middle; 17 Laconic; 19 Sun; 20 Carat; 22 Picks; 24 Lobby; 25 Sewer; 27 Elm; 29 Revenge; 32 Siesta; 34 Loot; 35 Andes; 37 Ardent; 38 Collie; 39 Tents.

Down: 1 Medal; 2 Basic; 3 Get; 4 Arabic; 5 Maim; 6 Arrival; 7 Lands; 8 Haven; 13 Ravioli; 14 Docks; 16 Lumbago; 18 Caber; 21 Towel; 23 Sextant; 26 Reject; 27 Essay; 28 Mends; 30 Noble; 31 Ether; 33 Ante; 36 SOS.

Across: 1 Maceta, 4 Tocar, 8 Dream, 9 Allergy, 10 Abierto, 11 Both, 12 Nut, 14 Otro, 15 Rude, 18 Wet, 21 Lobo, 23 Western, 25 Curtain, 26 Avena, 27 Style, 28 Sorteo.

Down: 1 Medias, 2 Chemist, 3 Tomorrow, 4 Talk, 5 Circo, 6 Rhythm, 7 Jabon, 13 Traslado, 16 Deepest, 17 Slices, 19 Twins, 20 Engaño, 22 Berry, 24 Café.

bode, bore, bort, both, doer, dote, doth, hero, hoed, hoer, redo, robe, rode, rote, toed, tore, tort, tote, trod, trot, bored, broth, doeth, doter, erode, horde, orbed, other, otter, robed, throb, throe, torte, toted, toter, troth, bettor, bother, debtor, hereto, hetero, hotbed, hotted, hotter, rotted, teredo, betroth, tetrode, thereto, bothered, BETROTHED.

EASY

HARD

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.