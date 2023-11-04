High Winds Wreak Havoc in Alicante

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Nov 2023
High winds in Alicante
Image: Shutterstock/PHkorsart
THE powerful winds that swept through the region disrupted the plans of the luxury cruise ship Iona, known as one of the world’s largest cruise liners, forcing the cancellation of its scheduled stop at the Port of Alicante. With gusts ranging between 60 and 90 kilometres per hour, the province was on alert for severe winds for two days.
Alicante-Elche Airport also felt the impact of the stormy weather, redirecting five flights from Valencia and Madrid. Due to the adverse weather conditions at their intended destinations, these flights had to be rerouted. However, there were no flight cancellations at the airport, and operations ran smoothly, as confirmed by Aena officials. The airport was expected to handle 263 flights while maintaining a state of alert.
Jorge Olcina, the director of the Laboratory of Climatology at the University of Alicante, predicts that winds will remain somewhat strong in the province but not as intense. According to the laboratory’s forecasts, a significant change in weather is expected, with stable, high-pressure conditions. Furthermore, a sharp drop in temperatures was projected from October 8 onwards.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
