Alicante-Elche Airport: Preparing for the Unexpected

Preparing for the Unexpected: Alicante-Elche Airport Image: AENA

ALICANTE-ELCHE Airport recently conducted a comprehensive simulation exercise to test its emergency response capabilities in the event of an aircraft accident. The scenario involved a Boeing B-737 aircraft approaching the airport, which experienced hydraulic system issues, leading to a loss of control and a simulated crash just short of the runway, causing a fire.

The exercise aimed to evaluate established emergency procedures and coordination between various response teams, emphasising the importance of preparedness for real-world incidents.

Realistic Training at Alicante-Elche Airport

Students from local schools participated in the simulation, portraying injured passengers, while skilled makeup artists added realism to their injuries. The exercise included passengers with varying injury levels, allowing emergency medical teams to respond to different scenarios. Additionally, a communication plan was established to assist families awaiting information, and an Airport Victim Assistance Officer was available for support.

Several organisations and authorities participated in the exercise, including the Agencia Valenciana de Seguridad y Respuesta ante Emergencias (AVSRE), law enforcement agencies, and more. By conducting these drills, Alicante-Elche Airport complies with international aviation standards and local regulations, highlighting its commitment to passenger safety and quality service.

