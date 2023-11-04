Mallorca Sets Sights on La Vuelta A España Return

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 9:17

Mallorca's Sa Calobra: A favourite for cyclists. Credit: prosign/Shutterstock.com

MALLORCA could be poised to reclaim its place on Spain’s premier cycle race, La Vuelta España. The idea is gaining traction, thanks to a determined effort from local politicians.

In recent talks, Pedro Bestard, the Vice President of the Council of Mallorca, and Vox representatives Toni Gili and David Gil engaged with Antonio Bauza and Javier del Rey from the Balearic Islands Cycling Federation (FCIB), writes OK Diario.

They explored the feasibility of reintroducing Mallorca as a stage in the famed cycling tour, a spectacle last seen on the island in the 1998 edition.

Rekindling A Cycling Tradition

The push to revive Mallorca’s role in the Vuelta España is not without precedent. The island has played host to the event in previous years, notably in 1975, 1986, and 1991. Bestard, overseeing the Environment, Rural Environment, and Sports, is optimistic about the prospects. ‘From the department that manages Vox, we are going to take all the necessary steps to make it possible for a stage of the Cycling Tour of Spain to be held in Mallorca,’ he announced after the meeting.

Strategic Vision For Sport And Tourism

This proposal isn’t just about cycling, it’s a strategic move to link sport with tourism and environmental appreciation. Bestard envisions showcasing some of Mallorca’s gems. He added: ‘Holding a stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a España would boost the image of our island and help link it with the sporting world.

‘Not only that, it is a unique opportunity to publicize our places and our environmental heritage, with one of our great emblems, the Serra de Tramuntana,’ he emphasised, underlining the multifaceted benefits of the event.

Overcoming Political Hurdles

Vox’s Gili recalled the obstacles faced in the previous term when their initiative met resistance from the then socialist government team, led by Catalina Cladera. ‘We are going to continue working, so that Mallorca can once again host a stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a España,’ Gili declared.

He announced the upcoming motion in December’s plenary session, urging the current government team to initiate procedures for Mallorca’s inclusion in the Vuelta España.

Boosting Mallorca’s International Profile

David Gil also stressed Mallorca’s renowned status as a leading tourist destination and its suitability for hosting a Vuelta España stage. ‘This event would be a great opportunity to promote the island internationally and contribute to deseasonalization,’ he noted, spotlighting the economic and cultural upsides.

The FCIB directors, Bauza and del Rey, reacted positively to Vox’s proposal. The federation will carry this proposal forward to the Spanish Cycling Federation in their November meeting, potentially paving the way for the island’s re-entry into the Vuelta España circuit after a decades-long interval.