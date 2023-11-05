By Anna Ellis • Updated: 05 Nov 2023 • 15:15

"New York, New York": The Anthem That Captured the City's Aspiration in 1985. Image: Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

On a chilly February 7, 1985, in the heart of the bustling metropolis, New York City’s Mayor at the time was Ed Koch.

He stood before a captivated crowd and declared that the iconic song “New York, New York” was about to become the official anthem of the Big Apple.

This timeless anthem offers a unique perspective, painting New York through the wide-eyed gaze of an outsider, a small-town dreamer with high hopes, who believes, ‘If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.’

It was composed by the Broadway duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb for Liza Minnelli to perform in the 1977 film “New York, New York,” set against the backdrop of the 1940s.

But it was the velvet-voiced Frank Sinatra who lent an immortal quality to the song just three years later, cementing it in the hearts of generations to come.

So, as you stroll down the bustling streets of the Big Apple, remember that you’re not just walking on concrete; you’re walking to the beat of “New York, New York,” a song that encapsulates the dreams and ambitions of a city that continues to inspire and enchant the world.