Popular Spanish Hotspot Assures Brits ‘No Tourist Tax’

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 13:59

Los Arenales del Sol Beach, Alicante province, Costa Blanca. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com

COULD the threat of a tourist tax force some holidaymakers to choose one place over another? To remove the uncertainty, some Spanish locales have confirmed that British holidaymakers will be exempt from the proposed tourist tax.

Just before the May electoral victory, Carlos Mazon, the chief of the Valencian Community—a region that encompasses the provinces of Castellon, Valencia, and Alicante—vowed that British visitors would be spared from the dreaded tourist tax, according to the Express.

This region, home to one of the UK’s favourite holiday locations, the ever-popular Costa Blanca, has taken significant steps to ensure that the proposed levy never comes to pass.

Valencian Assurance

‘The administrative proceedings are very advanced,’ said Carlos Mazon, a member of Spain’s People’s Party, at the World Travel Market London. This statement was in reference to the actions taken to prevent the implementation of the Valencian Community Tourist Tax.

Tourism Over Taxes

The relationship with British tourists is of utmost importance, as Mazon highlighted: ‘We can send the message that there should be no fear, no concern that this ideological tax separates us from especially the British market.’

He expressed embarrassment at the prospect of imposing such a fee: ‘In the name of this community it makes me ashamed to come to London and tell tourists they are a source of wealth and income and must pay for the privilege.’

A Welcoming Gesture

Mazon’s vision is clear as he stated, ‘What I want to do is come here and tell them we love them coming, that they give us wealth and therefore are very welcome.’ This sentiment underscores a commitment to maintaining a strong bond with British visitors, without being deterred by financial barriers.

Regional Responses

While the Valencian Community rejects the tax, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia have adopted it. The Basque Country has yet to reach a final decision. Asturias, led by Adrian Barbon, have also introduced the tax but have given local councils jurisdiction to decide on how it is applied.