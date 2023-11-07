Air Nostrum leaves around 80 passengers stranded at Vigo Airport after giving their flight to Sevilla FC Close
Trending:

Valencia to the USA: New Air Route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 21:09

Discover how the Valencian Community is in negotiations with British Airways to establish a direct air route to the United States

Valencia's Path to the USA via London Image: Shutterstock/ Fasttailwind

THE Valencian Community is in negotiations with British Airways to establish a new air route to the United States via London, marking a significant step toward enhancing tourism and business opportunities in the region. President of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, met with British Airways representatives in London during the World Travel Market (WTM).

Exploring Opportunities for Flights from Valencian Community to the USA

This potential initiative aims to enable a specific connection from Valencia to the United States, utilising the company’s existing infrastructure in the United Kingdom as a precursor to a direct route. President Mazón expressed the significance of this opportunity, emphasising its potential to tap into a market with substantial growth and high per-tourist spending.

In the coming weeks, negotiations will continue with British Airways, with the aim of solidifying the proposal. President Mazón commended the airline’s willingness to collaborate, highlighting the immense potential for various forms of tourism and business growth, which will ultimately contribute to the economic development of the Valencian Community.

For more Costa Blanca News click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading