Valencia to the USA: New Air Route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 21:09

Valencia's Path to the USA via London Image: Shutterstock/ Fasttailwind

THE Valencian Community is in negotiations with British Airways to establish a new air route to the United States via London, marking a significant step toward enhancing tourism and business opportunities in the region. President of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, met with British Airways representatives in London during the World Travel Market (WTM).

Exploring Opportunities for Flights from Valencian Community to the USA

This potential initiative aims to enable a specific connection from Valencia to the United States, utilising the company’s existing infrastructure in the United Kingdom as a precursor to a direct route. President Mazón expressed the significance of this opportunity, emphasising its potential to tap into a market with substantial growth and high per-tourist spending.

In the coming weeks, negotiations will continue with British Airways, with the aim of solidifying the proposal. President Mazón commended the airline’s willingness to collaborate, highlighting the immense potential for various forms of tourism and business growth, which will ultimately contribute to the economic development of the Valencian Community.

