Criminals ‘Paint The Town Red’ during Amsterdam’s Annual Museum Night

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 11:46

The crime Credit: X

FAMOUS museums, Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum were among venues that were heavily defaced with paint during Amsterdam’s Museum Night, bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘paint the town red’.

Two arrests have been made in Amsterdam, after the annual Museum Night ended in disaster and destruction of public property.

Several museums, including the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Stedelijk Museum, were defaced with paint on Saturday night. A spokesperson has since reported that the security service have arrested two suspects and turned them over to the police.

The defacing included the underpass at the Rijksmuseum, which was splattered with bright red paint in various areas at around 9.45pm. Some of the windows of the Van Gogh Museum were also targeted with the same paint.

A spokesperson for the police told a local TV station that “a few bystanders were also covered in paint”.

The motive behind these crimes against the buildings is still unclear. With many speculating on social media that it is some kind of protest whilst others argue it as ‘reckless defacing’. The police have stated that they, “hope to get more clarity on this after questioning the suspects,”.

A high police presence is currently in action around the museums and some parts have been cordoned off with official barrier tape and cones. An employee at the Rijksmuseum explained that the gates of the underpass there have also been closed because the chemicals used in the incident could potentially pose a health risk.

For now the graffiti still stands, and no notice has been given as to when it will be removed.