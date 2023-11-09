Fugitive wanted by six Spanish courts arrested in Madrid after being spotted looking out of a window

By Chris King • Updated: 09 Nov 2023 • 16:35

Image of fugitive being arrested in Madrid by Policia Nacional. Credit: X@policia

A fugitive wanted by the National Police police since 2019 has been arrested in the Villaverde district of Madrid.

The criminal had a record of 50 arrests and was wanted by six national courts across Spain. He was known to have an extensive family network that kept himself private, making the job of locating him even difficult for the authorities.

Charges pending against him included crimes of robberies with violence and force, along with the breaking and violation of sentences previously handed down to him.

After suspecting a few weeks ago that the suspect was hiding out in the capital’s Usera-Villaverde district, an investigation was launched. It is believed that he had lived there for the last four years.

He was spotted looking out of a window

A statement from the police said: ‘After taking steps regarding the possible residence of the fugitive, it was observed that the accused did not go outside at any time. The investigators began surveillance to see if at any time he looked out of a window or balcony and managed to prove that he was in said home.’

After several days of surveillance work by officers, the man finally observed looking out of a window in his suspected place of residence.

‘At that time, an entry order was requested and support was requested from the UIP due to the high level of conflict in the area,’ the force explained.

What did the police find inside the property?

Once they gained access to the property, the police officers reportedly found the man hiding under a bed and covered by blankets in a room belonging to a girl.

A room containing equipment used in the cultivation of marijuana was also discovered inside the home. It was equipped with thermal insulation although there were no plants. The detainee told the arresting officers that he had already sold everything to support himself.

Following the man’s arrest, the police had to make a hasty retreat with the detainee due to disturbances starting both outside the building and with people shouting from windows.

🚩La @policia detiene en #Madrid a un #fugitivo que llevaba oculto en una vivienda desde 2019 en el barrio de Villaverde 🔹Contaba con 50 detenciones y 6 reclamaciones judiciales 🔹Poseía una extensa red de vínculos familiares en un entorno cerrado que facilitaba su ocultación pic.twitter.com/meSWKgJoTY — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 9, 2023