Working with the community since 1985

By EWN • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 9:00

A LAST week’s edition of Euro Weekly News was number 2,000 which was a major milestone in the history of the paper which was first published as The Entertainer on July 11 1985.

Throughout this edition, we will be featuring several stories from 35 years ago just to give a taste of what was happening, some items tragic, some nostalgic, some important and some which are just amusing.

We are known as the People’s Paper and above all else, we are committed to communicate, educate and entertain our much respected readership and provide an outlet for our advertisers, old and new.

Keeping in contact with the community across all of the areas where the newspaper is issued is really important and we issue the newspapers 52 weeks in the year regardless of national holidays, economic downturns and of course the pandemic. How things have changed in 35 years and one of the most obvious has been the fact that many of the team now work remotely, something which really gathered momentum because of the lockdown and the need to keep the papers running which of course also led to the extension of our website so you can read the papers online.

This event can’t be allowed to pass without mentioning our longest serving team member Linda Hall Gonzalez who has been writing for the papers for more than 30 years and whose continued involvement we value greatly.

To celebrate the 2,000th edition, those of us who work out of our Head Office sat together and toasted our achievement with an old fashioned slice of celebratory cake before adjourning to a local Spanish restaurant where we enjoyed typical first class Spanish hospitality.

We had one incredible surprise when unbeknown to the directors of the company, much valued advertiser José of Club del Sol tennis, padel and squash club created a brand new advert for his regular Costa del Sol front page piece which stated;

Congratulations on your 2000th issue of Euro Weekly News

The success of our business is because we have been advertising with you for over 20 years, every week.

As we unveil Edition 2001, we, Michel and Steven Euesden, publishers of Euro Weekly News, reflect on our remarkable journey and the essence of our mission, now encapsulated in this significant number.

Over three decades ago, our mission was born: to help non-indigenous individuals seamlessly integrate into Spain’s diverse communities. We aimed to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps, a purpose that still guides us today.

At our core, we’re committed to raising awareness for the needy and vulnerable within our community. We believe in the power of storytelling to illuminate hidden issues, amplifying the invaluable work of local charities, championing noble causes, and sharing narratives of resilience.

In a world often marred by negativity, we remain resolute as a beacon of hope. Amidst the chaos, we firmly believe there’s an abundance of hope, inspiration, and positivity. Euro Weekly News is your sanctuary, where stories warm your heart, celebrate your community, and rediscover innate goodness.

Our mission transcends information; it seeks to empower you. We equip you with insights to thrive in your chosen homeland, navigate Spanish culture, and participate actively in local communities.

As we present Edition 2001, we are profoundly grateful for your trust. Your readership drives our enduring commitment to excellence. Our resolve remains unwavering, our mission resolute, and our dedication to serving you, our cherished readers, stronger than ever.

Thank you for being part of the Euro Weekly News family. Together, we will illuminate the path, offer hope, and celebrate the remarkable stories that enrich our community, our lives, and our world.

With sincere thanks and a commitment to the future,

Michel and Steven Euesden,

Publishers Euroweekly News