Former Spanish LaLiga star dies aged 28 after collapsing from heart attack during football match

By Chris King • Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 20:12

Image of footballer Raphael Dwamena. Credit: Werner100359/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

RAPHAEL DWAMENA, who previously played in Spain’s LaLiga for Levante and Real Zaragoza tragically passed away this Saturday, November 11, aged only 28.

The former Ghana international striker reportedly collapsed on the football pitch in the 23rd minute while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani Tirana in the Albanian Super League.

Dwamena’s death was confirmed by his club on social media. The player was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital in the city of Kavaja after Egnatia’s medical team failed to revive him. Sadly, he suffered another heart attack on the way to hospital and passed away.

He represented his country of nine occasions, scoring two goals. However, Dwamena suffered numerous heart-related issues and was diagnosed with a heart defect in 2017. After collapsing in an Austrian Cup match in 2021, the player was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

A tweet from the Ghana football association read: ‘Our thoughts are with Raphael Dwamena’s family in this difficult moment. He proudly represented us 9 times and scored 2 goals. Rest in Peace, Raphael’,

A post on social media from Levante, translated to English as: ‘On behalf of #LevanteUD , we would like to express our sincere condolences for the passing of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy at our club will always endure. RIP’.

Posting an image of the club’s scarf draped over a seat in the stands, Real Zaragoza wrote: ‘We are devastated by the sad news of the passing of our former player Raphael Dwamena. We want to send all our love and affection to his family and loved ones. You will always be in the memory of all Zaragoza Rest in peace’,

