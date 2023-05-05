Legendary ex-boss of Real and Deportivo passes away

By John Ensor • 05 May 2023 • 15:31

Credit: Nemigo/Creative Commons Zero Public Domain Dedication

A sad day for football today as Arsenio Iglesias, the former coach of Deportivo and Real Madrid has passed away.

This morning, Friday, May 5, legendary football coach Arsenio Iglesias has died at the age of 92 in A Coruña, as reported by Marca.

Hailed as one of Spain’s greatest coaches, who made history and shaped Superdépor, one of those teams that will always be remembered, marking a special era in Spanish football.

Speaking to Radio MARCA, former player Djukic said, ‘It is very sad news for all Deportivistas and for the whole world of football. He was one of the key pieces of Superdépor.’

Arsenio Iglesias was born on 24 December 1930 in Arteixo, he was a footballer, coach and was known as the Bruxo de Arteixo. His coaching career began in 1970, when he took Deportivo to the First Division. He then also coached Hércules for four seasons, as well as Zaragoza, before returning to Dépor for his most brilliant period.

His success at the Galician club led him to coach Real Madrid in 1996, when he replaced Jorge Valdano. He stayed at the Madrid for 19 games. In previous periods he coached Burgos, Elche, Almería and the Galician national team.

As a footballer, he wore the shirts of Deportivo, where he played in the First Division between 1952 and 1957, he played for Sevilla in the 1957/58 season, Granada between 1958 and 1964 and Oviedo between 1963 and 1965. He played a total of 238 games in the top-flight and another 63 in the second division and promotion.

Iglesias is the most prolific coach in charge of Dépor with 568 matches and is credited as being the most influential person on the pitch in the 116 years of Deportivo’s history.