Despite yellow weather warnings temperatures expected to continue rising across Spain

By Chris King • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 21:59

Image of cloudy sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com.

THE current rise in temperatures across parts of Spain is expected to continue on Sunday, November 12.

High pressure is expected to keep temperatures higher than normal for the time of year, bringing generally stable weather during the coming week.

However, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has still issued yellow weather alerts for some regions. Specifically, the north and west of Galicia will be at risk due to rain and waves, while Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country will be at risk due to coastal phenomena.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 11-11-2023 hasta 17-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/AlKn9AqabF — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 11, 2023

Likewise, the Valencian Community has been placed on yellow alert for strong winds that could see gusts of up to 80 km/h affect the interior of Alicante and the southern interior of Valencia province. It could also reach some coastal areas the experts warned.

Values will continue to rise in the Community though, possibly reaching 28ºC in Castellón and 27ºC in Valencia, where the minimum temperatures will be 19ºC.

Durante la próxima semana predominarán las altas presiones en nuestro país: tiempo estable. Temperaturas más altas de lo normal en prácticamente todo el territorio y pocas lluvias, salvo en Galicia y zonas próximas.

Un «veranillo de san Martín» en toda regla. pic.twitter.com/2TeenuvrIr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 11, 2023

What caused the ‘San Martín summer’?

AEMET has christened the current spell of warmer weather the ‘San Martín summer’. In general, a predominance of anticyclonic weather across parts of the mainland and the Balearic Islands has resulted in a slight increase in temperatures.

These have been more pronounced in the northeast of the country and the midlands of the Canary Islands, although values are expected to exceed 20ºC tomorrow in most parts of Spain.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals will prevail in the north of the islands with high clouds tending to clear as the day develops. The possibility of a weak haze has not been ruled out.

Tiempo previsto en Canarias desde 11-11-2023 hasta 17-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/2mAc4CewTu pic.twitter.com/famYrWSvWe — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 11, 2023

Rain will be weak in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, while central and western areas will also experience some occasional weak showers that will disperse as the day continues.

Light winds are expected to blow from the west and southwest across the mainland and the Balearic Islands. They will be moderate and with a trade component, fading and rolling to the east in the Canary Islands.