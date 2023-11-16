‘Black Week’ campaign in Almuñécar

By Chris King • Updated: 16 Nov 2023 • 16:41

Image from Black Week presentation. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

THE ‘Black Week’ campaign was presented in Almuñécar this Thursday, November 17, by Lucía González, the Councillor for Commerce.

She was accompanied by Remedios Rico, the president of the Association of Sexitano Commerce (ACOS), in presenting the scheme designed to encourage local commerce. It starts on Friday 17 and runs until Saturday 25.

More than 80 local businesses will participate in the campaign that was presented along with Ani y Tania from Decoracion Pastor, located at No 18, Avenida de Andalucía.

The scheme that was organised with the full support of Almuñécar Town Hall. ‘The campaign aims to promote and boost local commerce where customers will be able to find significant discounts not only for one day, but throughout the week’, Rios explained.

How does the campaign work?

Four lucky customers can win a voucher to the value of €100 to spend in one of the businesses participating in the scheme.

‘All customers who make a purchase in the local shops marked with this campaign, will get a form that they can fill in with their details and deposit in a mailbox located in the Plaza de la Constitución’, added the ACOS president.

She continued: ‘This way, they will have the opportunity of receiving a call asking them a question, which if they answer correctly they will get a €100 voucher to spend in the shops registered in this campaign’.

‘The chance to win a €100 voucher to spend now on Christmas shopping is very good for all of us. This is a campaign that is quite well established and that is why more and more shops are participating. Customers are also receiving it with enthusiasm’, said Remedios Rico.

Lucía González congratulated the Sexitana Trade Association (ACOS) for their initiative to reward customer loyalty, and encouraged residents to participate in it. ‘With this, we are always giving life to our people, which is the generic campaign that we also carry out’, she added.

ACOS is currently preparing its Christmas campaign that will start at the beginning of December.