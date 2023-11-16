Puzzle Solutions Edition 2002

WORD SPIRAL

1 Dead; 2 Drab; 3 Brat; 4 Tarn; 5 Nays; 6 Shed; 7 Drop; 8 Pact; 9 Toil; 10 Lass; 11 Shoe; 12 Etna; 13 Arid; 14 Dual; 15 Limb; 16 Bran. PIANIST

1 The Alamo; 2 Norway; 3 Alexander Graham Bell; 4 Ireland; 5 A dog; 6 Connie Francis; 7 A rose; 8 Pauline Collins; 9 Juliet; 10 Princess Margaret.

Across: 7 Eleven; 8 Spools; 10 Baffled; 11 Caber; 12 Lief; 13 Decay; 17 Fires; 18 Veto; 22 Heart; 23 Thrones; 24 Pigeon; 25 Belong.

Down: 1 Netball; 2 Set free; 3 Peals; 4 Special; 5 Booby; 6 Usury; 9 Adherents; 14 Fiction; 15 Leans on; 16 Corsage; 19 Chips; 20 Barge; 21 Order.

Across: 1 Kabul; 6 Genie; 9 Nominal; 10 Tract; 11 Issue; 12 Drone; 13 Militia; 15 Gnu; 17 Idol; 18 Mutual; 19 Fatal; 20 Heroin; 22 Erne; 24 Try; 25 Slander; 26 Ebony; 27 Weave; 28 Sisal; 29 Erratic; 30 Start; 31 Refer.

Down: 2 Afraid; 3 Uncoil; 4 Lot; 5 Tiara; 6 Gainful; 7 Else; 8 Iguana; 12 Divan; 13 Might; 14 Lorry; 15 Guard; 16 Ulcer; 18 Manly; 19 Filbert; 21 Ernest; 22 Entice; 23 Negate; 25 Sneak; 26 Ever; 28 Sir.

Across: 1 Backpack, 7 Clara, 8 Relajarse, 9 Dye, 10 Amar, 11 Towels, 13 Castle, 14 Bakers, 17 Sitios, 18 Lend, 20 Ola, 22 Edificios, 23 Coins, 24 Balloons.

Down: 1 Barba, 2 Collars, 3 Paja, 4 Carbón, 5 Hands, 6 Paredes, 7 Cerezas, 12 Clothes, 13 Catorce, 15 Elegido, 16 Colina, 17 Salir, 19 Desks, 21 Miel.

alit, dale, deal, deli, dial, elan, fail, felt, file, flan, flat, flay, flea, fled, flit, idle, idly, idyl, inly, lade, lady, laid, lain, land, lane, late, lead, leaf, lean, left, lend, lent, lied, lief, lien, life, lift, line, lint, lite, nail, tail, tale, teal, tile, ailed, alien, aline, anile, daily, dealt, delay, delft, delta, eland, elfin, fatly, fetal, field, filed, filet, final, fitly, flint, ideal, inlay, inlet, laden, laity, lated, leafy, leant, lefty, lindy, lined, linty, tidal, tilde, tiled, yield, afield, alined, daftly, deftly, denial, dental, detail, dilate, entail, failed, fealty, finale, finely, flayed, flinty, lenity, lifted, litany, nailed, neatly, tailed, faintly, inflate, inflated, DEFIANTLY.

EASY

HARD

