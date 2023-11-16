Puzzle Solutions Edition 2002

France set to vote on relaxing 90-day rule that affects Brits owning second homes Close
By Eugenia • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 10:54

Elderly man solving crossword puzzle with his beautiful wife near motorhome at campsite, panorama

WORD SPIRAL

1 Dead; 2 Drab; 3 Brat; 4 Tarn; 5 Nays; 6 Shed; 7 Drop; 8 Pact; 9 Toil; 10 Lass; 11 Shoe; 12 Etna; 13 Arid; 14 Dual; 15 Limb; 16 Bran. PIANIST

QUICK QUIZ

1 The Alamo; 2 Norway; 3 Alexander Graham Bell; 4 Ireland; 5 A dog; 6 Connie Francis; 7 A rose; 8 Pauline Collins; 9 Juliet; 10 Princess Margaret.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Eleven; 8 Spools; 10 Baffled; 11 Caber; 12 Lief; 13 Decay; 17 Fires; 18 Veto; 22 Heart; 23 Thrones; 24 Pigeon; 25 Belong.
Down: 1 Netball; 2 Set free; 3 Peals; 4 Special; 5 Booby; 6 Usury; 9 Adherents; 14 Fiction; 15 Leans on; 16 Corsage; 19 Chips; 20 Barge; 21 Order.

QUICK

Across: 1 Kabul; 6 Genie; 9 Nominal; 10 Tract; 11 Issue; 12 Drone; 13 Militia; 15 Gnu; 17 Idol; 18 Mutual; 19 Fatal; 20 Heroin; 22 Erne; 24 Try; 25 Slander; 26 Ebony; 27 Weave; 28 Sisal; 29 Erratic; 30 Start; 31 Refer.
Down: 2 Afraid; 3 Uncoil; 4 Lot; 5 Tiara; 6 Gainful; 7 Else; 8 Iguana; 12 Divan; 13 Might; 14 Lorry; 15 Guard; 16 Ulcer; 18 Manly; 19 Filbert; 21 Ernest; 22 Entice; 23 Negate; 25 Sneak; 26 Ever; 28 Sir.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Backpack, 7 Clara, 8 Relajarse, 9 Dye, 10 Amar, 11 Towels, 13 Castle, 14 Bakers, 17 Sitios, 18 Lend, 20 Ola, 22 Edificios, 23 Coins, 24 Balloons.
Down: 1 Barba, 2 Collars, 3 Paja, 4 Carbón, 5 Hands, 6 Paredes, 7 Cerezas, 12 Clothes, 13 Catorce, 15 Elegido, 16 Colina, 17 Salir, 19 Desks, 21 Miel.

NONAGRAM

alit, dale, deal, deli, dial, elan, fail, felt, file, flan, flat, flay, flea, fled, flit, idle, idly, idyl, inly, lade, lady, laid, lain, land, lane, late, lead, leaf, lean, left, lend, lent, lied, lief, lien, life, lift, line, lint, lite, nail, tail, tale, teal, tile, ailed, alien, aline, anile, daily, dealt, delay, delft, delta, eland, elfin, fatly, fetal, field, filed, filet, final, fitly, flint, ideal, inlay, inlet, laden, laity, lated, leafy, leant, lefty, lindy, lined, linty, tidal, tilde, tiled, yield, afield, alined, daftly, deftly, denial, dental, detail, dilate, entail, failed, fealty, finale, finely, flayed, flinty, lenity, lifted, litany, nailed, neatly, tailed, faintly, inflate, inflated, DEFIANTLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

