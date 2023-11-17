By John Smith • Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 14:14

The Calanova Cancer Charity Christmas market was very busy Credit: Calanova Cancer Charity

The Calanova Cancer Care Christmas market which was held on Saturday November 11 was reportedly a great success.

There were many visitors who clearly enjoyed themselves and the sum of €2,000 was donated to Aspanob, the local children’s cancer charity.

Nearly 40 stalls

There were nearly 40 stalls selling a huge range of products from cakes, clothes, paintings sculptures, Christmas items as well as Moet Chandon champagne and the finest Russian Caviar.

Two choirs, those of the Belver School and Sofia put everyone in the Christmas mood and the first tickets from the Christmas Raffle went on sale and can still be purchased from the charity shop until December 22.

Gifts for children

A number of wrapped Christmas presents all indicating whether for a boy or girl and the appropriate age were handed to the charity but anyone who wishes to add to the gifts is invited to leave the wrapped present at the charity shop in Calanova.

Charity shop

The charity shops in Avenida de Joan Miró Palma have a wide selection of Christmas gifts as well as trees, lights, baubles and are open 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.