By John Smith •
Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 14:14
The Calanova Cancer Charity Christmas market was very busy
Credit: Calanova Cancer Charity
The Calanova Cancer Care Christmas market which was held on Saturday November 11 was reportedly a great success.
There were many visitors who clearly enjoyed themselves and the sum of €2,000 was donated to Aspanob, the local children’s cancer charity.
There were nearly 40 stalls selling a huge range of products from cakes, clothes, paintings sculptures, Christmas items as well as Moet Chandon champagne and the finest Russian Caviar.
Two choirs, those of the Belver School and Sofia put everyone in the Christmas mood and the first tickets from the Christmas Raffle went on sale and can still be purchased from the charity shop until December 22.
A number of wrapped Christmas presents all indicating whether for a boy or girl and the appropriate age were handed to the charity but anyone who wishes to add to the gifts is invited to leave the wrapped present at the charity shop in Calanova.
The charity shops in Avenida de Joan Miró Palma have a wide selection of Christmas gifts as well as trees, lights, baubles and are open 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.