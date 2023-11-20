‘A Place In The Sun’s’ Jonnie Irwin: ‘I Can Beat This’

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 9:13

Jonnie Irwin, pictured in October. Credit: jonnieirwin/Facebook.com

If there’s one person that defines resilience in the face of adversity it has to be Jonnie Irwin, best known as the presenter of ‘A Place in the Sun.’

Over the last 12 months, the former TV presenter has shared a deeply personal account of his health struggles and provided inspiration and hope to many. On Saturday, November 18, Johnnie celebrated his 50th birthday, in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

During Jonnie’s lowest points, reaching his half-century was something he never thought he would see. Accompanied by his wife Jess and their three sons, he gave an interview from Spain, writes Metro.

Facing Health Challenges

Irwin, who publicly confirmed his terminal cancer diagnosis last November, experienced severe health complications over the summer. A lung tumour, which had spread to his brain, led him to be admitted to a hospice due to intense pain and subsequent intestinal issues.

Jonnie recalled, ‘They sent me home to die but I slowly started to get food in me and I started to feel stronger and stronger and I had a really good summer.’

He also went on to explain how vital it was to remain positive and maintain the belief that he will survive his battle with cancer, ‘I can beat this.’

Celebrating Life In Spain

In Costa del Sol, Jonnie is cherishing precious moments with his family, including four-year-old Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Reflecting on this unexpected birthday celebration, he shared, ‘I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes. I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn’t think I’d make it.

‘It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph.’

Jonnie’s recent departure from the UK was announced via a video shared on his Instagram, capturing moments at the airport with his family.

Despite recent treatment for jaundice, Jonnie expressed optimism and defiance, stating, ‘I woke up this morning feeling a bit better, I’m still slightly jaundiced but I’m about to jump on a flight to southern Spain.’

His oncologist’s response to his travel plans was candid: ‘there are hospitals in Spain and you don’t play by the rules anyway.’ Jonnie concluded: ‘Me and family, we wake up tomorrow to blue skies in southern Spain.’