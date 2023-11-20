The 180 Days in Spain campaign gathers momentum

By John Smith • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 18:12

On the French/Spanish border Credit: Maarten Sepp Creative Commons

The campaign to allow UK passport holders many of whom are second home owners to spend more than 90 days in Spain is gathering momentum.

Whilst some people argue that if no-one liked the rules they shouldn’t have voted for Brexit, many more argue that it makes simple economic sense for Spain and France to introduce new rules to make it easier for British (and other Non-EU passport holders) to extend the their stays.

Do you support 180 Days in Spain campaign?

In fact you can follow this link to see an explanation of the 180 Days in Spain campaign and their belief that Spain can actually issue 180 day visas within EU and Schengen rules.

We have just received a passionate plea from one of our readers Ann Cutting for Euro Weekly News to continue to give voice to the many who want to add their views to the debate and we are pleased to publish her views below;

Reader’s view

“Two years’ ago I wrote to you urging an amendment to the 90 day rule for British citizens visiting EU countries. I now see that Spain’s tourism secretary is appealing to Brussels to relax the restrictions so that Brits can spend longer in Spain.

UK tourists consistently hold the top spot for the largest number of visitors to Spain and make a significant contribution to the economy.

Will France lead the way?

Also, in France, Senator Martine Berthet (Savoie) has said: “As I was elected for a department where British citizens who own second homes participate actively in the dynamism of the local economy, I would like to alert you to the difficulties that they are having to get to France……

“Due to the unique links that unite our two countries and the importance of these people for the French economy, I would like to ask you if you would consider the creation of a special status for British citizens who owned, before Brexit, a second home in our country.”

I have seen for myself how the 90 day rule has affected Spain’s tourism. Campsites that, in the past, would have been full during the winter period, mainly with British visitors, now only have a smattering of British motor homers.

In France, I have been told that many British second home owners are selling up because it has become too complicated to manage with the 90 day rule and I assume there is the same problem elsewhere.

All this has a detrimental effect on Spain and France’s economy, and I am sure this applies to Portugal, Greece, Italy and other EU countries.

Should UK withdraw 180 day rights of entry?

The United Kingdom allows European visitors to stay for up to 180 days in a year – and these can be consecutive days. If Europe could reciprocate with the same arrangement, making an allowable stay of up to 180 days instead of the two periods of 90 days in a year, it would be to the advantage of many.

Local EU businesses would benefit and their economy could be revitalised. The majority of holiday home owners and motor homers are of retirement age and the warmer winter climes and relaxed lifestyle benefits their health and well-being. They contribute not only to the economy but to the social fabric of their chosen communities.

Please can you add your voice to those seeking for the rule to be amended to allow British visitors a stay of up to 180 days in any 365 day period?”