La Viñuela Water Bills

By Chris King • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 17:47

Image of a tap with water coming out. Credit: T.Dallas/Shutterstock.com

RESIDENTS of La Viñuela are up in arms over huge water bills that arrived more than a year late!

Some 20 plus residents of the village in the Axarquia region have been landed with bills of up to €45,000 for just one quarter, the third quarter of 2022.

The situation was highlighted to Euro Weekly News by Paul Rouse, a local resident who has set up the Facebook group ‘Viñuela Water Bills’ to enable these people to communicate and share information.

‘The local town hall are insisting that these bills have to be paid without explaining their late arrival, something that is causing a huge amount of stress to the people affected’, Paul explained.

Having already attracted the attention of the national media, Paul insisted that the group was campaigning to have these bills cancelled and are quite prepared to take the issue to court if necessary.

Paul continued: ‘The probable reason for these enormous bills is that there was a lot of work done by the council to renew pipework at that time. It’s thought that air got in the system and passed through the water meters, causing faults, which give erroneous readings’.