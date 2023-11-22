Flood Relief in Sight for Los Alcázares?

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 18:20

Image: Shutterstock/Miguel Sánchez

A canal and a floodable park have been approved to prevent floods in Los Alcázares. The Ministry of Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor has given the green light to planned actions for the construction of urban canalisation and a water reserve.

Alignment with Environmental Measures

These projects aim to reduce the impact of floods in the urban area of Los Alcázares. The project, developed in two phases, spans from the AP-7 motorway to the mouth of the Pescadería ravine at the Mar Menor, along Fernando Muñoz Zambudio Avenue.

Budget Overview: €27.7 Million Allocated

Upon reviewing documentation, the Regional Government ensures that the proposed actions align with the Comprehensive Management Plan for the Mar Menor’s protected spaces, incorporating measures like green filters at ravine mouths. The first phase involves constructing a canal to manage runoff from the Pescadería ravine and reclaiming the urban channel to reduce flood risks. The second phase includes creating a 29-hectare water reserve to retain and manage runoff before directing it to the planned channel. The water reserve will also undergo environmental restoration through vegetation implantation and serve as a leisure and recreational area. Both phases have an initial budget of €27.7 million.

