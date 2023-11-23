Italy reach second consecutive semi-final in 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga

By Chris King • Updated: 23 Nov 2023 • 18:08

Image of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals venue in Malaga, Spain. Credit: X@DavisCup

ITALY progressed to their second consecutive Davis Cup semi-final this Thursday, November 23.

They eliminated the Netherlands 2-1 at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in the Spanish city of Malaga.

An inspirational display of tennis by the world No 4 Jannik Sinner eventually gave the Italians the edge over the Dutch team. He won both his singles rubber and then played his part in winning the decisive doubles match.

In the day’s first match, the Dutch took an early lead after Botic van de Zandschulp edged world No 44 Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

Fresh from his defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in Turin last weekend, Sinner looked in no mood to accept anything other than victory today. He dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.

Partnering Lorenzo Sonego, Sinner helped to clinch a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.

The Italians qualified for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals on a wildcard and the last time they achieved back-to-back Davis Cup semi-finals was between 1996-98 when they qualified for three consecutive semis. In 100 years of tennis, the Netherlands have never beaten Italy.

Speaking after the match, 22-year-old Sinner said: ‘We were under a lot of pressure and starting a little bit as the underdogs in this deciding doubles match but it was a huge pleasure for me to play with Sonego, we have an incredible team’.

Filippo Volandri’s players must now await the outcome of today’s other match between Great Britain and Serbia to know who they will play in the semi-final.