Czech Republic bow out of 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga after defeat by Australia

By Chris King • Updated: 23 Nov 2023 • 0:35

Image of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals venue in Malaga, Spain. Credit: X@DavisCup

IN a stunning comeback, the Australian team defeated the Czech Republic to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup.

A 2-1 victory in Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena means that the Aussies will now face Finland on Friday with the winners playing in the final of the 123-year-old men’s team event on Sunday 26.

Last year’s beaten finalists found themselves 1-0 down after the world No 56 Jordan Thompson was beaten 6-4 7-5 by Tomas Machac, the world No 78 in the opening game.

Jiri Lehecka faced Alex de Minaur, the world No 12 in the next game and took the first set, leaving the Czech team just one set away from progressing to the next round in the venue located on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

However, the Australian turned the match on its head by securing the next two sets in a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win, meaning that the doubles match would settle the tie.

Lehecka was partnered by Adam Pavlasek against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, the 2022 Wimbledon doubles champions. The experienced Australians subsequently fought their way to a match-winning 6-4 7-5 scoreline.