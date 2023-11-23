Puzzle Solutions Edition 2003

WORD SPIRAL

1 Quiz; 2 Zeta; 3 Ahoy; 4 Yard; 5 Dish; 6 Hero; 7 Otic; 8 Calm; 9 Maid; 10 Dear; 11 Reap; 12 Peep; 13 Poem; 14 Moth; 15 Hump; 16 Punt. CENTURY

1 Narcissus; 2 Morocco; 3 Ilie Nastase; 4 Wallis Simpson; 5 Tapioca; 6 Norway; 7 Talc; 8 Nashville; 9 Walrus; 10 A dance.

Across: 1 Red-handed; 8 Lei; 9 Garden fence; 11 Dynamic; 12 Tinge; 13 Slogan; 15 Adored; 17 Camel; 18 Centaur; 20 Naval battle; 22 Toe; 23 Resistant.

Down: 2 Era; 3 Abeam; 4 Defect; 5 Denoted; 6 Clean breast; 7 Lip-reader; 10 Ransom money; 11 Desecrate; 14 All over; 16 Scales; 19 Nears; 21 Len.

Across: 1 Nausea; 7 Secretly; 8 Beep; 10 Steers; 11 Biceps; 14 Ate; 16 Sully; 17 Nous; 19 Rabat; 21 Latin; 22 Rigid; 23 Reef; 26 Datum; 28 Tor; 29 Origin; 30 Baboon; 31 Onus; 32 Grateful; 33 Detour.

Down: 1 Nelson; 2 Sweets; 3 Asps; 4 Artisan; 5 Steel; 6 Gypsy; 8 Beau; 9 Ere; 12 Cut; 13 Plane; 15 Satin; 18 Oscar; 19 Rag; 20 Bid; 21 Limited; 22 Rug; 23 Robust; 24 Eros; 25 Finger; 26 Dough; 27 Titan; 28 Tan; 30 Bold.

Across: 1 Bahía, 4 Fingers, 8 Números, 9 Movie, 10 Naranjas, 11 Asks, 13 Seguir, 15 Huerto, 18 Tira, 19 Contable, 22 Mugir, 23 Support, 24 Dustbin, 25 Yemas.

Down: 1 Bananas, 2 Humor, 3 Aprendiz, 4 Fiscal, 5 Name, 6 Envasar, 7 Sleds, 12 Multiply, 14 Garages, 16 Oyentes, 17 Poison, 18 Timid, 20 Bloom, 21 Crab.

cult, cute, fact, fate, feat, feet, felt, feta, fete, flat, late, left, lute, tael, talc, tale, teal, tufa, tuff, acute, cleat, cleft, elate, elect, elute, facet, fault, fetal, fleet, flute, affect, effect, eluate, faucet, fateful, EFFECTUAL.

EASY

HARD

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.