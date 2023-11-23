Exit polls suggest Geert Wilders' PVV party will win the Netherlands General Election Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2003

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 10:15

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2003

WORD SPIRAL

1 Quiz; 2 Zeta; 3 Ahoy; 4 Yard; 5 Dish; 6 Hero; 7 Otic; 8 Calm; 9 Maid; 10 Dear; 11 Reap; 12 Peep; 13 Poem; 14 Moth; 15 Hump; 16 Punt. CENTURY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Narcissus; 2 Morocco; 3 Ilie Nastase; 4 Wallis Simpson; 5 Tapioca; 6 Norway; 7 Talc; 8 Nashville; 9 Walrus; 10 A dance.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Red-handed; 8 Lei; 9 Garden fence; 11 Dynamic; 12 Tinge; 13 Slogan; 15 Adored; 17 Camel; 18 Centaur; 20 Naval battle; 22 Toe; 23 Resistant.
Down: 2 Era; 3 Abeam; 4 Defect; 5 Denoted; 6 Clean breast; 7 Lip-reader; 10 Ransom money; 11 Desecrate; 14 All over; 16 Scales; 19 Nears; 21 Len.

QUICK

Across: 1 Nausea; 7 Secretly; 8 Beep; 10 Steers; 11 Biceps; 14 Ate; 16 Sully; 17 Nous; 19 Rabat; 21 Latin; 22 Rigid; 23 Reef; 26 Datum; 28 Tor; 29 Origin; 30 Baboon; 31 Onus; 32 Grateful; 33 Detour.
Down: 1 Nelson; 2 Sweets; 3 Asps; 4 Artisan; 5 Steel; 6 Gypsy; 8 Beau; 9 Ere; 12 Cut; 13 Plane; 15 Satin; 18 Oscar; 19 Rag; 20 Bid; 21 Limited; 22 Rug; 23 Robust; 24 Eros; 25 Finger; 26 Dough; 27 Titan; 28 Tan; 30 Bold.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Bahía, 4 Fingers, 8 Números, 9 Movie, 10 Naranjas, 11 Asks, 13 Seguir, 15 Huerto, 18 Tira, 19 Contable, 22 Mugir, 23 Support, 24 Dustbin, 25 Yemas.
Down: 1 Bananas, 2 Humor, 3 Aprendiz, 4 Fiscal, 5 Name, 6 Envasar, 7 Sleds, 12 Multiply, 14 Garages, 16 Oyentes, 17 Poison, 18 Timid, 20 Bloom, 21 Crab.

NONAGRAM

cult, cute, fact, fate, feat, feet, felt, feta, fete, flat, late, left, lute, tael, talc, tale, teal, tufa, tuff, acute, cleat, cleft, elate, elect, elute, facet, fault, fetal, fleet, flute, affect, effect, eluate, faucet, fateful, EFFECTUAL.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2003

HARD

hard sudoku 2003

GOGEN

gogen 2003

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamueddle 2003

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Marcos Javier Poyastro profile picture
Written by

Marcos Javier Poyastro

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading