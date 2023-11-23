Spain Leads Push For Peace In Israel-Hamas Crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 15:05

Prime Minister Sanchez in talks with the Israeli Government. Credit: sanchezcastejon/Instagram.com

In the midst of the ongoing Middle East conflict, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez is actively promoting diplomacy as a way to resolve the conflict.

Today, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, during his visit to Israel, has strongly advocated for a diplomatic path in tackling terrorism following the recent Hamas attacks. His visit has included crucial meetings with Israeli leaders, writes 20 Minutos.

Diplomatic Endeavours Amidst Conflict

On Thursday, November 23, in a significant meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sanchez stressed that countering terrorism requires more than force. Instead, he proposed a vision of peace and security as integral to this struggle.

His visit on this day also included a discussion with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where Sanchez reiterated Spain’s condemnation of Hamas’s terrorist activities and acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defence.

In a Facebook post he massaged: ‘Today I have conveyed Spain’s condemnation of Hamas terrorism to the President of Israel @isaacherzog. The immediate release of hostages and access to humanitarian aid is a priority.’

He added: ‘We appreciate his help in the evacuation of EU citizens from Gaza.’

However, he emphasised that Israel’s response must avoid harming innocent civilians in Gaza, particularly the thousands of vulnerable children.

Sanchez didn’t shy away from urging Israel to adhere to International Law. Highlighting the immediate humanitarian crisis, he called for urgent protection of civilians and quick provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Reflecting on the grim situation of numerous children, he warned of the risk of immediate fatalities.

Coexistence And Peace

Asserting the importance of the Palestinian National Authority assuming control over Gaza, Sanchez outlined his belief in a two-state solution – Israel and Palestine coexisting – as the optimal resolution to the conflict.

He sees this approach as a key strategy to counter terrorism and enhance Israel’s security. Additionally, he proposed hosting a peace conference in the coming months to further this vision.

A further post from Sanchez confirmed: ‘I have conveyed to the Prime Minister @netanyahu that Israel has the right to self-defense, but must respect international law and humanitarian law. It is urgent to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.’

He concluded his massage by adding: ‘We must hold an international peace conference as soon as possible with all the parties involved. Today the solution to the conflict involves the materialization of two States, Israel and Palestine, that coexist in peace and security.’

At the onset of his discussions, which also included Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Sanchez expressed solidarity with Israel over the October 7 attack by Hamas. He welcomed the impending truce, which is hoped will open the way for the release of hostages.

The Human Cost

The tour’s timing coincides with the first Israel-Hamas agreement for a prisoner-hostage exchange leading to a ceasefire, expected to commence this Friday.

In a meeting at Jerusalem’s historic King David hotel, Sanchez met with human rights expert Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, director of a commission investigating Hamas’s crimes. This commission is gathering evidence and testimonies about victims, including numerous women and children affected by the attack.

Sanchez, along with his Belgian counterpart, is set to hold additional talks with Herzog and Netanyahu. He aims to champion the proposed peace conference, now a joint initiative with the European Union, focusing on the two-state solution as the definitive path to peace.