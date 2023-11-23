Speaking European – Lynn from Ireland

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 13:10
Perfectly happy in Spain, Lynn McCabe
Credit: EWN Media Group
LATEST in our ongoing conversations with Europeans who have chosen to settle in Spain, we look to Ireland and Lynn McCabe who settled here 20 years ago.
Having spent several years in the hospitality sector in the Republic and with a number of small children, she decided with her partner that it was a great opportunity to move to Spain bringing their culinary experience to the Costa del Sol.
Lynn explained “It was a great idea, the ‘Celtic Tiger’ was roaring and we catered mainly for British and Irish customers in Marbella.”
As her five children grew up in Spain, they effectively became bi-lingual which is a gift for any young person and although she understands a lot of Spanish, Lynn admits that whilst she tried to learn, there were too many English speaking influences.
All of her children returned to Ireland for educational purposes but four of them are back and happily settled in Spain.
When asked about any regrets in leaving Ireland Lynn said “I do miss members of my family but the new technology means that I can be in regular contact with them and to be perfectly honest, I see a very different Dublin now compared to the one that we left 20 years ago.”
The family grew up loving the climate, spending a lot of time outdoors which meant that they all kept very healthy. “Now I love waking up to blue skies which certainly lift my spirits.”
Many complain about bureaucracy in Spain, but Lynn takes a very phlegmatic view saying ”I am a migrant and if that is the way the Spanish operate then it is for me to fit in with them rather than the other way round and I can certainly cope with it.”
“Looking back, I think Britain and Ireland would benefit with adopting some of the Spanish ways, I feel safe here and I would happily do it all again.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.