Speaking European – Lynn from Ireland

By John Smith • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 13:10

Perfectly happy in Spain, Lynn McCabe Credit: EWN Media Group

LATEST in our ongoing conversations with Europeans who have chosen to settle in Spain, we look to Ireland and Lynn McCabe who settled here 20 years ago.

Having spent several years in the hospitality sector in the Republic and with a number of small children, she decided with her partner that it was a great opportunity to move to Spain bringing their culinary experience to the Costa del Sol.

Was it the right thing to do?

Lynn explained “It was a great idea, the ‘Celtic Tiger’ was roaring and we catered mainly for British and Irish customers in Marbella.”

As her five children grew up in Spain, they effectively became bi-lingual which is a gift for any young person and although she understands a lot of Spanish, Lynn admits that whilst she tried to learn, there were too many English speaking influences.

All of her children returned to Ireland for educational purposes but four of them are back and happily settled in Spain.

Any regrets?

When asked about any regrets in leaving Ireland Lynn said “I do miss members of my family but the new technology means that I can be in regular contact with them and to be perfectly honest, I see a very different Dublin now compared to the one that we left 20 years ago.”

The family grew up loving the climate, spending a lot of time outdoors which meant that they all kept very healthy. “Now I love waking up to blue skies which certainly lift my spirits.”

Many complain about bureaucracy in Spain, but Lynn takes a very phlegmatic view saying ”I am a migrant and if that is the way the Spanish operate then it is for me to fit in with them rather than the other way round and I can certainly cope with it.”

“Looking back, I think Britain and Ireland would benefit with adopting some of the Spanish ways, I feel safe here and I would happily do it all again.”