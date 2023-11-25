By Chris King • Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 17:54

Presentation of 42nd Torrox Fiesta de las Migas. Credit. radiotorrox.es

THE poster for the 42nd Torrox Fiesta de las Migas has been presented in the Axarquia municipality.

The mayor, Óscar Medina, stressed that this is the most important gastronomic day in Andalucia, and highlighted the importance of all the groups and people: ‘who have made this festival the big day of Torrox’.

He expressed his hope that, as the Migas Festival is a tribute to farm workers, the much-needed rains will finally arrive and even possibly make an appearance on this important day: ‘because that’s how you feel like eating them’.

This year’s winning Todo Migas Torrox poster was designed by Antón Iglesias, a self-taught painter born in Pontevedra, Galicia.

Absent due to work commitments, he wrote in a letter to the town hall: ‘The Migas are the reason for people to share moments in the environment that brings them together, summons them, and welcomes them’.

‘From the central part of the poster, where the joy of the Migas spreads to all parts of Torrox, all this motivates me especially to continue creating’, Iglesias added.

Jerez-based Modesto Barragán, the director and presenter of Andalucía Directo on Canal Sur, will be in charge of making the opening speech on December 17.

A performance by Raya Real, a group that represents Andalusian culture will offer a Christmas show on this date, traditionally the Sunday before Christmas Eve.

During the presentation of the festival, the winners of the wine competition held just before the start of the event were also announced. First prize went to Antonia María Tello and the second prize to Rubén Ruiz.