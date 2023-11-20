By Chris King • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 20:10

Image of Torrox Christmas activities presentation. Credit: Radio Torrox

A ‘historic budget’ was announced for the new Christmas activities programme for the elderly in Torrox.

‘Our seniors will have their greatest ally in Torrox Town Hall’, explained Óscar Medina, the municipality’s mayor, at the official presentation this Monday, November 20.

One of the activities whose posters were displayed was the Christmas Gala. It features a free concert by Ortigosa on December 7, starting at 6 pm in the Teatro Municipal Villa de Torrox.

A cultural trip to Malaga will also take place at 11 am on November 28 as part of a plan against loneliness among the elderly, added, Sandra Extremera, the Councillor for Care for the Elderly.

Medina insisted that: ‘investing in our seniors is good for the whole municipality. We have many challenges ahead’, adding: ‘the best is yet to come’.

What will the Malaga trip include?

Regarding the trip to Malaga, Extremera said that priority would be given to the elderly of the municipality who live alone or who do not have the possibility to travel accompanied.

During this trip, participants will be able to visit the Nativity Scene of the Provincial Council of Malaga and enjoy a leisurely afternoon taking in the Christmas lights on Calle Larios and its adjacent streets.

Reservations for the trip can be made from Tuesday 21 at the Tenencia de Alcaldía de El Morche, the multi-purpose building of Torrox Costa or at the Mayor’s Office at Torrox Town Hall.

The councillor also announced that the participants in the memory workshops can also go on a cultural trip of the same characteristics on December 3, which will also include a visit to the Sabor a Málaga Christmas market.

A series of Christmas activities will be arranged from December 20 for the zumba workshops and the rest of the activities organised by the Department of Attention to the Elderly.