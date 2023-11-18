Torrox Costa’s new mortuary

By Chris King • Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 20:57

Image of town hall officials visiting site of new mortuary in Torrox. Credit: Radio Torrox

THE construction of the new Torrox Costa mortuary is in its final stages.

According to the mayor, Óscar Medina, it is: ‘the infrastructure most demanded by the residents of Torrox. It made no sense for this municipality not to have a funeral and mortuary service’.

‘Thanks to the municipal technicians, to the company awarded the contract, and to Bernardo Pozuelo, one of the best architects in Andalucia and Spain, in a few months we will complete the work on the mortuary’, the mayor continued.

‘We are working on the awarding of the equipment and the funeral services to be provided’, he added, according to radiotorrox.es.

Medina explained that the mortuary was located: “in a strategic location for Torrox; right in the centre, equidistant to all the districts and areas of the municipality, next to a free bus stop for residents, and the central station of the coast’.

‘Until now, to pay condolences it was necessary to go to the neighbouring municipalities of Nerja or Vélez-Málaga‘, he highlighted, which is ‘a nuisance for the residents’.

He clarified that masses and burials will continue to be held in the parishes and cemeteries of Torrox and El Morche, as ‘we are talking about totally different concepts’.

Finally, the mayor of Torrox said he felt: ‘very proud of my deputy mayor, who has always been by my side. This was despite the fact that ‘we have been taken to court for a non-existent legality’ and when ‘we have always had the support of the people and the whole municipality’, he stressed.

Medina detailed that Torrox Town Hall continued to make progress on ‘two historical needs in the municipality, the mortuary, which is a reality, and another reality such as the new football field in El Morche’, whose works are underway.

The completed municpal facility will have a built area of 360 m² on the ground floor with a 50 m² basement. Two funeral parlours with a surface area of almost 100 m² each will be accessible from the main hall. There will be both public and reduced mobility toilets and toilets.