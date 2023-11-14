By Chris King • Updated: 14 Nov 2023 • 15:48

Presentation of Vélez-Málaga Fair 2024. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE dates for the the 2024 Vélez-Málaga Fair have been announced by Lourdes Piña, the Councillor for Popular Traditions.

‘Today we announce the calendar of celebrations for the long-awaited 2024 Vélez-Málaga Carnival, where I hope all residents participate, dress up and have a great time’, Piña declared in a statement.

She continued: ‘It is a celebration full of colour and joy that we welcome every year with the greatest of enthusiasm. For this occasion we will have Miguel Ángel Ruiz Castillo as crier. ‘Landro’ is a pro carnival member, who has been part of murgas and troupes from Vélez and Torre del Mar, as well as other towns in Axarquía’.

‘Carnival 2024 will kick off on January 13 with the proclamation and on the 20th the traditional ‘mejilloná’ will be celebrated, with the welcome of the crier, which will take place in the Peña Axarquía, where we hope all the residents will attend’, Piña continued.

The councillor explained: ‘On January 28, the traditional callos event will also take place at the Peña La Axarquía. Thursday, February 1, is reserved for one of the big days, with the proclamation of Carnival 2024 at the Teatro del Carmen, which Miguel Ángel Ruiz Castillo ‘Landro’ will sing, and which represents a novelty’.

‘Usually, the proclamation has been held on the same day as the group competition, but we wanted to separate it so that it has its importance, so that the schedule does not get out of hand’, she added.

On the evening of Friday, February 2, the murgas and comparsas competition will be held on the same stage as the Tablaos de Carmen. ‘There are already five groups registered and the registration period is still open, at the moment without a deadline’.

‘The Carnival moves to the streets on Saturday 3 when a parade will run through the streets of Vélez-Málaga, filling them with confetti and joy’, she continued.

‘Finally, on Sunday the 4th the celebrations will close with a party at the San Francisco Market with troupes and chirigotas invited for the occasion. There will be free paella and a bar to spend the day in the best way’, Piña concluded.