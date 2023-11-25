Medical chaos in Portugal with 36 emergency services suffering limitations next week

By Chris King • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 20:23

THE Executive Directorate of the SNS released a new emergency reorganisation plan for Portugal’s health services on Friday, November 24.

As indicated by the Executive Directorate of the National Health Service, between November 26 and December 2, a total of 36 points across the country will operate with limitations in some specialties.

A meeting between the Government and doctors’ unions that took place on Thursday 23, ended without an agreement. A new meeting was scheduled for next Tuesday 28, in order to try to reach a resolution of measures between both parties.

There will be changes to 10 points in the emergency service network. Of the 83 points across the country, 36 (43 per cent) will have constraints in some specialties and 47 (57 per cent) will be fully operational.

Which services are expected to be affected most?

Orthopedics, gynecology, obstetrics and pediatrics will be the departments most affected by these latest measures.

In the North Region, 11 emergencies will be affected in some specialties from its 29 emergency points. Six of the 17 points in the Central regions will be limited and in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region 13 of the 19 emergencies will be operating restricted in some specialties.

Three of the 12 Alentejo Region points will be limited, while in the Algarve, two of the six emergency rooms will be restricted.

In the document, the DE-SNS once again reminded that emergency services must give priority to the reception, admission and screening of patients transported in ambulances. It referenced INEM’s Urgent Patient Guidance Centres (CODU), to ‘quickly release the means to respond to new occurrences’.

However, the entity admitted that given the constraints of the current situation, there may be increased constraints on access to emergency services, with a main impact on less serious cases, reported sicnoticias.pt.

How will these shortages be handled?

DE-SNS also stated that primary health care must be reorganised to ensure periods of unscheduled care for patients with acute pathology, particularly those sent by the SNS24.

As for hospital care, responses should be reinforced for acute cases of chronically ill patients, already being followed up in the respective hospital units, whether in an unscheduled consultation, day hospital, or home hospitalisation it added.

In the case of patients with an acute illness, they should call the SNS24 Line in advance (808 242 424). Patients in urgent or emergency situations should contact 112, which will forward the call to INEM, the aforementioned news outlet reported the document as stating.

Friday’s emergency reorganisation plan designed by DE-SNS – which is reviewed weekly – was the third one so far.

The Executive Management admitted that the first reorganisation of the emergency response on November 11 arose following the unavailability expressed by ‘a relevant number of doctors’ to carry out overtime work.

According to them, more than 2,500 doctors reportedly presented excuses for not working overtime beyond the 150 hours per year to which they are obliged.