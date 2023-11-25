By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 17:45

Sunken Secrets: Divers Discover WWII Shipwreck with Suspected Amber Room Loot. Image: Atlantic Wreck Divers / Facebook

In a captivating discovery beneath the depths of the Baltic Sea, divers have stumbled upon the remnants of a German steamship, the Karlsruhe, which met its demise at the end of World War II.

The ship’s cargo, resting 290 feet below the surface near the Polish seaside town of Ustka, has ignited excitement and speculation.

Whispers of a potential treasure trove have emerged, suggesting that the crates on board may house the long-lost 18th-century furnishings of the legendary Amber Room, plundered by German soldiers from a Russian royal palace.

The Baltictech dive team, led by Tomasz Stachura, played a pivotal role in the discovery after more than a year of determined underwater exploration.

The shipwreck, coincidentally sharing its name with a WWII German warship found off Norway recently, adds an intriguing layer to this historical puzzle.

Both vessels, named Karlsruhe, pay homage to a city in Germany, intertwining their stories in the annals of wartime history.

The potential significance of this find lies in the connection to the infamous Amber Room, an 18th-century masterpiece renowned for its opulent amber and gold decor.

Looted by German soldiers from a Russian royal palace during World War II, the Amber Room has remained one of the greatest art mysteries of the 20th century.

If the crates on board the sunken Karlsruhe indeed contain the lost furnishings, this discovery could mark the unravelling of a decades-old enigma.