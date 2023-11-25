When Should Elderly Motorists Stop Driving?

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 18:39

Image of a senior driver. Credit: Photobac/Shutterstock.com

As individuals grow older, certain skills crucial for safe driving may diminish, raising concerns about the risks of continuing to drive. Is it time to reconsider our driving abilities as we age?

In Spain, while age does not automatically disqualify someone from driving, the validity period of a driving permit shortens after reaching 65 years. This approach recognises that driving capability depends more on individual skills rather than age alone, reports Onda Cero.

However, a recent Harvard study led by Dr Robert H. Shmerling, a senior health content editor at the university, highlights increasing traffic fatalities among older drivers. The study found that fatalities involving drivers aged 65 or over rose by 15 per cent between 2020 and 2021, resulting in over 8,200 deaths.

Understanding Risk Across Ages

Younger drivers, often inexperienced, are prone to distraction and reckless behaviour, contributing to a nearly 10 per cent increase in accidents involving 15 to 20-year-olds between 2020 and 2021.

On the other hand, older drivers may overestimate their abilities behind the wheel. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, drivers aged 80 and above have a higher rate of traffic accidents per kilometre driven than nearly all other age groups.

Evaluating Older Drivers

Experts advise closer monitoring of drivers over 65 for signs indicating a decline in driving capabilities. ‘They overestimate their ability behind the wheel,’ says Shmerling, pointing out the need for regular assessments.

With no set age limit for driving in Spain, the responsibility falls on individuals and their families to recognise when it’s time to hang up the keys.

Warning Signs

Comments about other drivers: Why does everyone complain at my driving?

Getting lost on familiar roads

Driving too fast or too slow

Unexplained appearance of dents or scratches

Why do driving skills decline with age?

Medical conditions, such as arthritis, neuropathy, or dementia

Medications, such as sedatives or certain antidepressants

Age-related changes in reaction time

Vision or hearing problems

Less flexibility or strength

Difficulty processing rapidly changing information

With the increasing number of older individuals behind the wheel, this evolving situation calls for a balanced approach, respecting the independence of older drivers while ensuring road safety for all.