DGT Considers Driving Licence Withdrawal

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 14:15

DGT stopping drivers. Credit: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

A recommendation from the EU could see a radical change to the DGT’s disciplinary measures.

In recent months, Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been at the forefront of advocating for significant changes to driving regulations.

Spearheaded by Pere Navarro, the DGT’s primary objective is to further decrease the number of road accidents in Spain. As of last year, there’s been a notable reduction in road mishaps, yet challenges persist, particularly concerning heavy vehicles and notorious accident-prone zones, writes OK Diario.

European Concern

The European Union, in collaboration with Spain, is exploring solutions to enhance road safety. The DGT is deeply committed to curbing road fatalities, aligning with broader European objectives.

The EU has voiced concerns over a startling statistic: approximately 40 per cent of drivers caught violating traffic rules, manage to evade financial penalties. This has led to a re-evaluation of the current traffic regulations, which aim to safeguard all road users.

A Bold Proposal From Brussels

In response to the aforementioned challenges, Brussels has proposed a stringent measure that will no doubt cause concern among habitual offenders. The radical idea involves confiscating driving licenses following severe traffic offences.

The objective is clear: prioritise road safety and instil a sense of responsibility among drivers. Offenders will be able to reclaim their licenses, but only after undergoing mandatory training to regain lost points.

DGT’s Stance And Spain’s Road Ahead

Currently, this proposal remains in its infancy, with no set date for its rollout. However, the DGT continues to emphasise the importance of prudence on the roads. It’s crucial for drivers to be mindful not just of their safety, but also of fellow road users and to adhere to all DGT guidelines.

While the immediate future of this proposal remains uncertain, the message is clear: road safety is paramount, and both Spain and the wider European community are prepared to take bold steps to ensure it.