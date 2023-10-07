DGT Considers Driving Licence Withdrawal

By John Ensor •
Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 14:15
DGT stopping drivers.
Credit:
Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com
A recommendation from the EU could see a radical change to the DGT’s disciplinary measures.
In recent months, Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been at the forefront of advocating for significant changes to driving regulations.
Spearheaded by Pere Navarro, the DGT’s primary objective is to further decrease the number of road accidents in Spain. As of last year, there’s been a notable reduction in road mishaps, yet challenges persist, particularly concerning heavy vehicles and notorious accident-prone zones, writes OK Diario.
The European Union, in collaboration with Spain, is exploring solutions to enhance road safety. The DGT is deeply committed to curbing road fatalities, aligning with broader European objectives.
The EU has voiced concerns over a startling statistic: approximately 40 per cent of drivers caught violating traffic rules, manage to evade financial penalties. This has led to a re-evaluation of the current traffic regulations, which aim to safeguard all road users.
In response to the aforementioned challenges, Brussels has proposed a stringent measure that will no doubt cause concern among habitual offenders. The radical idea involves confiscating driving licenses following severe traffic offences.
The objective is clear: prioritise road safety and instil a sense of responsibility among drivers. Offenders will be able to reclaim their licenses, but only after undergoing mandatory training to regain lost points.
Currently, this proposal remains in its infancy, with no set date for its rollout. However, the DGT continues to emphasise the importance of prudence on the roads. It’s crucial for drivers to be mindful not just of their safety, but also of fellow road users and to adhere to all DGT guidelines.
While the immediate future of this proposal remains uncertain, the message is clear: road safety is paramount, and both Spain and the wider European community are prepared to take bold steps to ensure it.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.