New Greencón vehicles for Rincón de la Victoria

By Chris King • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 15:16

Image of Rincón de la Victoria's new Greencón fleet. Credit: rincondelavictoria.es

A total of eight new vehicles have been added to Rincón de la Victoria’s Greencón fleet.

They include state-of-the-art fully electric vans, inspection vehicles and a two-compartment dustbin lorry equipped with multifunction equipment for all types of roads and pavements.

Francisco Salado, the town’s mayor, took delivery of the new equipment this Monday, November 27: ‘With which we continue to implement the total renewal of machinery in the municipality, and which adds to the important reinforcement of machinery carried out this same year’, he said in a statement.

‘Rincón de la Victoria has experienced an extraordinary improvement in terms of the effectiveness of the care and maintenance of the municipality, thanks to the implementation of state-of-the-art machinery that has led to optimal performance never before carried out in our municipality’, he continued.

What are the new vehicles?

Two Mathieu multifunctional machines are among the new equipment. They can be used as sweepers, scrubbers or auto-sweepers by changing the attachments. Their great manoeuvrability and small dimensions allows them to clean all types of roads and pavements.

Three 100 per cent electric vans will be used for the control and supervision of services that have the autonomy to undertake a full day’s work day. They are joined by two electric DFSK SERES 3-type vehicles with an average autonomy of 300 km to fulfill the same functions.

A new 4×4 two-compartment rubbish collection lorry will allow the collection of two types of waste simultaneously without them mixing: ‘improving total emissions and optimising tasks by offering two services in one’, said the mayor.

‘These new vehicles are more ecological, versatile and present a more modern and environmentally friendly image’, explained Borja Ortiz, the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability.