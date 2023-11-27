New schedules for flu vaccinations without an appointment in Torrox municipality

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 17:34

Image of a girl coughing. Credit: Josep Suria/Shutterstock.com

The Clinical Management Unit (UGC) of Torrox has announced a new schedule of vaccination days without appointment for flu in the municipality.

As reported in a statement, councillor Ana Perez explained that this new schedule in the Axarquia region will begin on November 30 and December 1 and will be added to the previously established schedules.

Pérez highlighted the importance of flu vaccinations for children aged six to 59 months, the over-60s, people with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women.

What are the new schedules?

Walk-in vaccination days are set for November 30 and December 1 between 10:30 am and 2 pm (depending on demand), and on December 14, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm at the health centre in Torrox.

In the health centre of El Morche, flu vaccinations without appointment will be on December 5 and 13 (also depending on demand) from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Ordinary vaccination continues in Torrox on Mondays and Tuesdays from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. In El Morche, the opening hours are Mondays from 2 pm to 3:30 pm and from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm; Tuesdays from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm; and Wednesdays from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Children between six and 59 months can be vaccinated every day by a nurse in the morning while in the afternoons this is only available on Thursdays in Torrox and Tuesdays in El Morche.

Appointments are required at the Torrox health centre on 951 289 671 or at the El Morche clinic by calling 951 289 537. It is also possible via the Salud Responde telephone number 955 545 060; at Clic Salud; or on the Salud Andalucía app.