Benidorm legend Sticky Vicky has passed

By John Smith • Updated: 29 Nov 2023 • 12:10

Maria with her mother Victoria Credit: Maria Gadea Aragüés Facebook

BENIDORM has a reputation for discovering real characters and one of those was the sexy magic show performer known as Sticky Vicky.

Victoria María Aragüés Gadea was born in Tenerife in 1943 and moved to Barcelona, training as a ballet dancer but the death of Franco and the relaxation of censorship pointed her in a new direction.

Having been persuaded to call herself Vicky Leyton by one of her management, she created a magic show where she performed in the nude and initially removed handkerchiefs from her vagina.

Made her name in Benidorm

In the early 80s she moved to Benidorm, supposedly to take a break but discovered that there was a real demand from tourists for her risqué performances and having adopted the stage name of Sticky Vicky she expanded her role considerably.

The items that she managed to make appear during her act ranged from eggs to ping pong balls, to razor blades, sausages and even a lit lightbulb.

She became a legend in Benidorm and worked through until in 2015 her career was brought to an end by a hip operation and then she was diagnosed with cancer and she decided it was time to retire an spend time with friends and family.

Sad news from her daughter

Today, November 29, her daughter Maria Gadea Aragüés announced that her mother had died saying “I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can’t believe it she has gone surrounded by her family with all our love. I thank God for being able to always be by her side. I am left with a broken heart.”

Aged 80 when she passed, Sticky Vicky will be remembered with great affection not only by those who knew her but the millions who had seen her perform.