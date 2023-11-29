Benidorm legend Sticky Vicky has passed

By John Smith •
Updated: 29 Nov 2023 • 12:10
Maria with her mother Victoria
Credit: Maria Gadea Aragüés Facebook
BENIDORM has a reputation for discovering real characters and one of those was the sexy magic show performer known as Sticky Vicky.
Victoria María Aragüés Gadea was born in Tenerife in 1943 and moved to Barcelona, training as a ballet dancer but the death of Franco and the relaxation of censorship pointed her in a new direction.
Having been persuaded to call herself Vicky Leyton by one of her management, she created a magic show where she performed in the nude and initially removed handkerchiefs from her vagina.
In the early 80s she moved to Benidorm, supposedly to take a break but discovered that there was a real demand from tourists for her risqué performances and having adopted the stage name of Sticky Vicky she expanded her role considerably.
The items that she managed to make appear during her act ranged from eggs to ping pong balls, to razor blades, sausages and even a lit lightbulb.
She became a legend in Benidorm and worked through until in 2015 her career was brought to an end by a hip operation and then she was diagnosed with cancer and she decided it was time to retire an spend time with friends and family.
Today, November 29, her daughter Maria Gadea Aragüés announced that her mother had died saying “I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can’t believe it she has gone surrounded by her family with all our love. I thank God for being able to always be by her side. I am left with a broken heart.”
Aged 80 when she passed, Sticky Vicky will be remembered with great affection not only by those who knew her but the millions who had seen her perform.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.