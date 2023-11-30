Almuñécar Town Hall’s Online Training School

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 15:48

Image of Beatriz Gonzalez, the Almuñécar Councillor for Promotion and Employment. Credit: Press Ayto Almuñécar

A total of 26 registrations have been received by Almuñécar Town Hall for the online training that is being held in collaboration with the company Matrícula 10, under the name of Online Training School.

Beatriz Gonzalez, the Councillor for Promotion and Employment explained that the initiative will begin on December 4 and run until January 19, according to forecasts. It aims to continue to promote training without timetables, making it more convenient and accessible.

‘Of the 26 registrations, 18 unemployed people have benefited from the subsidy proposed by the Sexitano Town Hall. There will be 29 training modules carried out’, said Gonzalez.

‘The most popular ones are those of administrative functions in health centres, support in the organisation of activities for dependent people in institutions in the health sector and others such as housekeeping or introduction to graphic design’, she continued.

The councillor added: ‘When choosing the courses, the most demanded training needs in the municipality have been taken into account, differentiating different blocks to reach all users’.

‘As a result, we have highlighted sectors such as hospitality, health, IT and languages. Always with the main objective of improving the employability of the residents of the municipality and facilitating their incorporation into the labour market’, she concluded.

These online courses cost €40 each. The first 10 unemployed people who provided proof of a registered job application were subsidised with the payment of 50 per cent of the cost.