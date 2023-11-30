Cudeca Fundraiser at Villa Tiberio Marbella

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 14:02
Sandro Morelli at Villa Tiberio
The 13th Charity Christmas Gala in aid of the Cudeca Foundation will take place at the Villa Tiberio in Marbella on Sunday December 17.
All guests will be greeted from 7.30pm with a welcome cocktail on the restaurant’s terrace, where they can enjoy Sandro Morelli’s beautiful garden before being invited to take their seats for the Gala Dinner.
Apart from the superb three course meal, the entertainment will as usual be plentiful with performances from local favourites Vicky Jaye, Stelvis, Mr Maph, Mama Cath as well as others to be confirmed.
There will be a live auction as well as a raffle during the event and the evening will go with a real bang as thanks to Villa Tiberio owner and great friend of Cudeca, Sandro Morelli there will be an exciting fireworks display for all to enjoy.
Tickets for this great evening out cost €75 per person of which €25 will be donated to Cudeca and they may be reserved by calling 952 771 799 or emailing info@villatiberio.com.
Local businesses and individuals wishing to donate their services or items to be offered in the charity auction may contact Esther Ráez on 693 79 26 05 or Sara Baena on 663 08 34 60.
Sandro and his restaurant Villa Tiberio have so far raised no less than €197,365.28 for Cudeca and of course this event will certainly see them top the €200,000 amount which is an incredible achievement.
The Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena which was set up by the late Joan Hunt in 1991 offers palliate care to those suffering from cancer, helps support their families, offers educational services to hospitals throughout Spain and also investigates new treatments for sufferers.
