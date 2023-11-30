By Chris King • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 18:49

Presentation of the Torrox Christmas programme. Credit: radiotorrox.es.

THE 2023-2024 Christmas programme will begin in Torrox next Tuesday, December 5, with the nativity scene route and the lighting of the Christmas lights from the Plaza de la Constitución.

This was announced in a statement by the mayor, Óscar Medina, who highlighted the contributions made by residents and organisations who, with their ideas and proposals, ‘make Christmas great’ in Torrox.

He also acknowledged the joint work of both José Luis Ruiz, the Councillor for Fiestas, Salvador Escudero, the Councillor for Popular Traditions, in organising of ‘one of the best Christmas programmes in the province of Málaga’.

Among other things, Medina highlighted that the municipality of Torrox will have ‘several thousand LED lights, more than any other year’, along with the usual festivities, activities, concerts, performances and Christmas photocalls.

What will be on display?

He also referred the splendour of the living nativity scene of the Almedina de Torrox women’s association, the crochet Christmas tree of the La Carraca in Venta Espinosa de El Morche women’s association, and the chocolate with doughnuts of the Virgen del Carmen women’s association.

‘It is the groups and the residents themselves who come up with the ideas that we support from the Town Hall’, said the mayor.

The Christmas market is being refurbished in order to restore it: ‘with all its brilliance in future editions’, added Medina, who assured that: ‘Torroxeños and visitors will be able to enjoy, in any form, many activities’.

José Luis Ruiz and Salvador Escudero detailed that on Tuesday, December 5, the tour of nativity scenes made by the townsfolk, associations and elderly people of Torrox will take place in the afternoon. After that, the lighting of the lights will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución.

What other activities will take place?

On Wednesday 6, the Christmas tree made with crochet by the women’s association La Carraca will be inaugurated in Calle Joaquín Coronado the Venta Espinosa area of El Morche.

At 6 pm the following day, on Thursday 7, the big Christmas gala featuring Ortigosa will take place at the Teatro Villa de Torrox. A show by the Lidia and Lucía Choir and Dance Academy, will also be held at the Teatro Villa de Torrox on Friday 15.

Continuing the celebrations will be a parade of the Las Nieves choir through the historic centre of Torrox 0n Wednesday 20. That will be followed by the first big Christmas party with a living nativity scene made by the Almedina women’s association which will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución on Thursday 28.

Finally, the month’s events will conclude on Saturday 30, with a concert in the Plaza de San Roque by the cultural association Vive la Música.