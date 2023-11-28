By Chris King • Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 14:11

Image of a Tail car boot and craft fair in Torrox. Credit: Carole Bow

THE Tail Torrox dog refuge will be holding their next car boot and craft fair. It will take place on Sunday, December 10 at Vivero Garden Paradise, Torrox Costa (next to Lidl).

Carole Bow, one of the Tail volunteers told Euro Weekly News: ‘This will be the last one before Christmas’.

A number of stalls are already confirmed, selling a wide variety of articles, both new and second hand. ‘We are particularly looking for more craft stalls, selling artisan or Christmas articles’, Carole explained.

Anybody interested in finding out further details on how to reserve one of the pitches for €8 can contact Gillian Russell on +34 711 07 08 36.

‘There will be mince pies and mulled wine to get you into the Christmas spirit. Tail is funded entirely by your donations, please come and support us’, the Tail volunteer concluded.

The fair will open from 8 am for stall holders, and then to the general public from 9 am until 2 pm.

Tail has three shops selling a wide range of lovely second hand goods. Two are located on Torrox Costa with another one in the pueblo. Full information can be obtained by emailing Tail on info@tailtorrox.es or visit the website https://tailtorrox.es.