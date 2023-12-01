Andalucia Walking Football League

By EWN • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 19:30

Nerja enjoy a mixed bag this week!

AWFL Over 50s

Malaga WFC 7 v 0 Nerja Utd.

Fresh from their success in the recent tournament on the Costa Blanca, Malaga began strongly by playing some neat, inventive football. Nerja, defended really well and it took a while before the home side found the breakthrough, scored by Mark Coleman. Just before half time, Roberto Carlos added a second for Malaga. The second half saw the hosts take complete control, scoring another five without reply. These came from Fran del Pino, Victor Sola, a second for Roberto Carlos and another two for Mark Coleman to give him his hat-trick. This win takes Malaga to the top of the table ahead of Marbella Marbesula on goal difference with a game in hand.

AWFL League Over 50s GP W D L GF GA GD PTS Malaga 3 3 0 0 18 1 17 9 Marbella Marbesula 4 3 0 1 11 7 4 9 Real Calahonda 2 2 0 0 12 2 10 6 AC Benahavis 3 2 0 1 11 4 7 6 Nerja United 4 0 0 4 6 20 -14 0 Inter Mollina 4 0 0 4 1 25 -24 0

AWFL Over 60s

Malaga WFC 2 v 2 Nerja Utd.

After a cagey opening period, Malaga took the lead with a brilliantly struck shot from Terry Norrington following a well-taken free kick. However, although the hosts continued to press, too many errors were being made and Nerja held out until half time. In the second half, the visitors were better organised and much improved and soon bagged the equaliser through Keith Bucknell. Malaga continued to attack and, although there was still too much carelessness in their general play, they went ahead again through top scorer Bryan Richmond. But Nerja pressed hard in the final minutes and, through a defensive error by the home side, Simon Cogger scored the all-important second equaliser to level the scores and share the spoils.

Competa Boca Seniors 2 v 4 Nerja Utd.

Nerja opened the scoring after five minutes with a clinical finish. Shortly after, Lee Nye equalised for the hosts with a penalty awarded for a goalkeeping infringement. The visitors retook the lead on fifteen minutes when they pounced on a loose ball and fired home. After the interval, Alex Lapsley gave Competa a boost by scoring an excellent goal to level the match 2-2. However, in a five minute spell, Nerja forced the issue, scoring twice more to seal the win and send themselves two places higher in the league.

AWFL League Over 60s GP W D L GF GA GD PTS AC Benahavis 3 3 0 0 19 7 12 9 Malaga 3 2 1 0 10 5 5 7 Nerja Utd. 5 2 1 2 12 11 1 7 Real Calahonda 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 Torrox Tornadoes 4 2 0 2 8 15 -7 6 AC Sporting Benahavis 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 Competa Boca Seniors 5 0 0 5 6 20 -14 0

