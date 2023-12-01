Triple A Christmas Lunch at La Sala

By John Smith • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 12:10

Four Triple A supporters at an earlier fundraiser in La Sala Credit: Triple A

DECEMBER 14 is fast approaching at which time the Triple A Christmas lunch will be held at La Sala Banus, one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular venues.

Support Triple A

Triple A is an important animal charity in Marbella and looks after literally hundreds of abandoned cats and dogs as well as trying to find them new homes not just in Spain but across Europe.

Although they receive some financial support from the Marbella Council, it is always a struggle to raise sufficient funds to ensure that all of their animals are kept warm, fed well and are looked after by vets whenever they fall ill.

Events of this kind not only see supporters get together and discuss ways of assisting the charity but also allows them to raise funds either from donations or from a raffle as they need around €50,000 each month to look after the animals in their care.

Value for money

Cost of the three course lunch which includes free flowing beer, cava, water and wine from 2pm to 4pm and entertainment from Gilly Sax is €39 per person and reservations must be made and paid for before the event.

Commenting earlier this year about the generosity of supporters vice-president of the Triple A board Lily van Tongeren said “The care for the many animals is an ongoing task and a responsibility that we cannot fulfil without your support.”

Call +34 95 281 4145 or email reservations@lasalabanus.com to secure your place.