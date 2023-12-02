Community Comments – 2004

By EWN • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 17:24

SOMETIMES the most unlikely stories capture the imagination and one such concerns the fact that cancer suffering TV presenter Jonnie Irwin was to celebrate his 50th Birthday in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

Whilst we expected readers to be interested in the story and supportive of the powerful fight that the brave father of three young children is putting up, we were simply overwhelmed by the coverage the article received and the floods of good wishes comments that were posted.

https://euroweeklynews.com/2023/11/20/a-place-in-the-suns-jonnie-irwin-i-can-beat-this/ will give access to view the article.

If we were to publish them all, we would need to significantly increase the size of the paper, but the following are a just a sample of the positive observations received;

If we were to publish them all, we would need to significantly increase the size of the paper, but the following are a just a sample of the positive observations received;

William Hardie

Go tor it Jonnie I had bowel cancer and now ok it can be done.

Olwen Dentith

Way you go Jonnie. Keep on fighting. Enjoy every single moment with your beautiful family. XX

Tina Dwan

Such an inspirational and incredible person, you keep fighting and beat it, you have got this keep proving them wrong keep fighting we are behind you and fight with you. Happy birthday and here’s to the next xx cheers.

Jane Pursey

Firstly happy 50 th Jonnie hope you had a great day with your lovely family and your looking great hope you’re feeling it also I saw your picture with Jasmin and you did look fantastic I hope and pray you will get well. Take care Jonnie god bless you and your family.

Deborah Camplin

If anybody can beat their cancer, you can Jonnie. I wish you and all your family the best. Keep it up Jonnie. We love you. A Belated Happy Birthday.

Wendy Goodman

Best presenter by far. Bless you and your lovely family.

June McGuire

Going through the same as you, keep going Jonnie, you are my inspiration.

James Snee

Wow let’s hope so we are all with you all the way, so deserved an inspiration to all “C” sufferers.

Georgie Wakefield

To be honest you render me speechless, your strength is astounding love to you all xxxxx

Phil Newman

Great bloke, proper family man. Keep fighting fella.

Jean Jennings

We are with you Johnny 150%. I include you in my prayers at night. God bless.

Sarah Sharp

You truly are an inspiration johnny, my 55 year old brother in law is the same but really battling to live.

Angela Edwards

I so hope you do Jonnie, you are looking so much better, I’m on my 3rd round, so anything is possible. Sending love and hugs to you and your lovely family.

Joan Smith

Keep going Jonnie you can do it. You are an inspiration to other’s suffering from this horrible disease. Love to you and all your family.

THE other major topic which continues to attract comments is the 180 Days in Spain Campaign and the latest observations are;

JT

If anyone from UK owned property in EU countries prior to Brexit then they should be able to use them at any time they want. In Spain for example, purchasing a property comes with a 10% additional tax and ongoing annual taxes, but you are not allowed to use them. Brexit or no Brexit, EU economies are struggling, so why not take advantage of the people who want to spend their money instead of restricting the number of days they may visit? It’s simple economics.

Aggie

We are property owners in the Canaries. We now spend extra time in Turkey and Cyprus spends average around £2k for 2 of us per week so just our 2 holidays will see a reduction of £6k into Canarian economy 2024. This is a huge amount for the local economy when you multiply it by the other restricted holiday home owners.

On the plus side, it’s giving us insight into other countries where we have been made very welcome as tourists in areas where costs are cheaper.

Maybe it is time to sell up and look at the alternatives!

Steve S

Non-resident second home owners DO pay Spanish taxes. The Spanish tax authorities apply an imputed income for non-residents owning a property for their personal use. They also pay council tax.