Spain’s bilingual programme could harm learning

By Cole Sinanian • Updated: 04 Dec 2023 • 18:58

Credit: Shutterstock

According to teachers in Madrid’s public schools, classes taught in English are less likely to be understood by students.

Read survey

In a recently published study carried out by Acción Educativa, an educational research organisation, 97.9 per cent of the teachers surveyed reported that teaching in English negatively affects students’ comprehension and retention.

The study, which was originally conducted in 2021 but has only recently been released, surveyed 1,174 teachers and reflected a pervasive concern among Spain’s public school teachers: in an effort to democratise English learning in the capital, the program has in fact reduced the quality of public education for many students.

More than half of Madrid’s public school students study under the program, which was first installed 20 years ago, and has since become the model for other regional governments looking to implement similar programs. Through the program, certain subjects are taught in English, usually by Spanish teachers.

Some 69 per cent of the teachers surveyed agreed that the program helps improve the students’ level of English, though at the cost of their understanding of the content. The majority of teachers surveyed also expressed that students’ confidence and willingness to participate in class was negatively affected in learning environments where the language spoken is not their own.

According to the teachers, the most troublesome skills were writing, debates, and oral presentations. Most teachers reported that they often switched to Spanish when clarifying complex topics or managing the classroom environment.

“The kids learn more English, there is no discussion there,” said researcher Jesús Rogero to El Diario. “The problem is how they learn it.”

Additionally, there’s the concern that English classroom instruction damages students’ vocabulary in Spanish. One in three teachers recommended that parents reinforce the subjects taught in English at home in Spanish.

Can Spanish teachers speak good English?

Related to this is the fact that many teachers lack English proficiency themselves, meaning that they often fail to convey the subtleties necessary for effective instruction.